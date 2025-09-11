US Reviewing Five Offshore Wind Farms Under Construction

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) — Five US offshore wind developments are under review, a top Trump administration official said on Wednesday, as the White House targets the renewable energy source.

“Right now, under this administration there is not a future” for offshore wind projects, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the head of President Donald Trump’s energy dominance council, said during an energy conference in Milan. “I think the fact that subsidies have been either cut back or limited means that it’s likely that there won’t be future offshore wind built in America.”

Five offshore wind projects under construction were now being reviewed, Burgum said, without naming them.

Projects under construction in the US include a massive wind farm off the Virginia coast being developed by Dominion Energy Inc, a 924-megawatt wind farm being constructed off the coast of New York by Orsted SA, and a project being constructed off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, by Iberdrola SA.

Other projects under construction are Equinor ASA’s $5 billion Empire Wind farm off the coast of Long Island and Revolution Wind, developed by Orsted A/S off the coast of Rhode Island. That project was 80% complete when it was halted.

So far, stop-work orders and yanked permits — as well as the threats of them — have disrupted plans for at least four wind projects off the US East Coast. Trump has been a long time critic of wind energy, complaining the energy source is over subsidized and unreliable as he seeks to prop up fossil fuels. Advocates say the attack on wind is unfounded and comes at a time of skyrocketing energy demand in the US.

Burgum, along with Energy Secretary Chris Wright, have criticized offshore wind as too subsidized to stand on its own, and said the approval process for the massive projects was rushed by the Biden administration.

