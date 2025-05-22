gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,039 members

City of Louisville on unknown date before the grounding

City of Louisville on unknown date before the grounding. (Source: Reliant Marine Solutions)

Unattended Helm Results in $2 Million Towing Vessel Grounding on Mississippi River

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 22, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released findings today regarding a significant vessel grounding incident that occurred when a pilot left the helm unattended on the Mississippi River.

The incident involved the towing vessel City of Louisville, which ran aground on July 29, 2023, while pushing 11 barges upbound on the Mississippi River near Thebes, Illinois. The grounding resulted in substantial damage to the vessel’s bottom plating and engine room, causing flooding in multiple spaces. The incident also led to approximately 30 gallons of gear oil being released into the river. While no injuries were reported, the vessel sustained an estimated $2 million in damage.

According to investigators, the pilot, who was alone on watch in the wheelhouse, left the helm unattended for approximately five minutes to go to the port side of the wheelhouse. During this brief absence, the vessel missed a critical course change to starboard along the recommended route.

The City of Louisville aground
The City of Louisville aground. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

The NTSB emphasized the dangers of leaving the helm unattended, particularly on the Mississippi River, noting that “the potential for strong currents and heavy traffic” makes even brief periods of inattention hazardous.

The investigation revealed that the vessel was equipped with a pilothouse alerter system, designed to warn both the wheelhouse and other vessel spaces if the operator becomes unresponsive. However, investigators discovered the system’s power supply was disconnected, though they could not determine when this occurred.

In their recommendations, the NTSB stressed the importance of proper alerter system protocols, stating that “established procedures for the operation and use of the system should be outlined in the company safety management system.” They emphasized that alert intervals should be based on navigational risks and proximity to hazards.

The complete findings can be found in Marine Investigation Report 25-19.

Tags:

Accident Reports
NTSB
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,039 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Mexican Navy training ship damaged after it ran into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City
Accidents

Mexican Navy Tall Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, Killing 2

By Frank McGurty NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) – A Mexican Navy sailing ship festooned with lights and a giant flag crashed into the landmark Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, shearing the top of...

May 18, 2025
Total Views: 4857
Cuautemoc tall ship brooklyn bridge
Accidents

Watch: Mexican Navy Tall Ship Dismasted After Striking Brooklyn Bridge

Update: Two killed, two in critical condition after Mexican Navy tall ship ARM Cuautemoc strikes Brooklyn Bridge. NTSB launching go-team. By Daniel Katzive (gCaptain) – The Mexican Navy sail training...

May 17, 2025
Total Views: 12978
Salvage Tug Reaches ‘Maersk Sana’ After More Than Two Weeks Adrift in Atlantic
Accidents

Salvage Tug Reaches ‘Maersk Sana’ After More Than Two Weeks Adrift in Atlantic

Importers rushing to ship Chinese goods to the US using a short reprieve from paralyzing tariffs could provide a much-needed boost to global freighters. 

May 16, 2025
Total Views: 8495