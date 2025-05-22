Unattended Helm Results in $2 Million Towing Vessel Grounding on Mississippi River

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released findings today regarding a significant vessel grounding incident that occurred when a pilot left the helm unattended on the Mississippi River.
The incident involved the towing vessel City of Louisville, which ran aground on July 29, 2023, while pushing 11 barges upbound on the Mississippi River near Thebes, Illinois. The grounding resulted in substantial damage to the vessel’s bottom plating and engine room, causing flooding in multiple spaces. The incident also led to approximately 30 gallons of gear oil being released into the river. While no injuries were reported, the vessel sustained an estimated $2 million in damage.
According to investigators, the pilot, who was alone on watch in the wheelhouse, left the helm unattended for approximately five minutes to go to the port side of the wheelhouse. During this brief absence, the vessel missed a critical course change to starboard along the recommended route.
The NTSB emphasized the dangers of leaving the helm unattended, particularly on the Mississippi River, noting that “the potential for strong currents and heavy traffic” makes even brief periods of inattention hazardous.
The investigation revealed that the vessel was equipped with a pilothouse alerter system, designed to warn both the wheelhouse and other vessel spaces if the operator becomes unresponsive. However, investigators discovered the system’s power supply was disconnected, though they could not determine when this occurred.
In their recommendations, the NTSB stressed the importance of proper alerter system protocols, stating that “established procedures for the operation and use of the system should be outlined in the company safety management system.” They emphasized that alert intervals should be based on navigational risks and proximity to hazards.
