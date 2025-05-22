New South Tyneside base for Global Heavy Lift and Mooring Experts

Bardex, a leading global provider of heavy-duty marine engineering solutions has set up a new base in South Tyneside.

US-based Bardex – which specialises in heavy lifting, transfer, and mooring equipment for the shipbuilding and repair and offshore sectors – appointed former Port of Tyne Commercial Director, Ian Finch as Director of Business Development to head up its UK operations and is opening its new UK base at the Quadrus Centre, Boldon.

This will become the company’s regional base for developing markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with Bardex selecting the borough for its proud maritime engineering traditions and considerable strengths in the shipping and offshore wind sectors.

Bardex plans to develop additional UK-based engineering and manufacturing capacity for its hydraulic chain jacks, mooring connectors, and tensioning solutions to support floating offshore wind, oil & gas, shipbuilding and repair, and decommissioning projects throughout the EMEA region.

“The Quadrus Centre is the perfect location for us to establish our UK office, putting us at the heart of offshore wind development, surrounded by maritime sector businesses and also within a stone’s throw from all major regional A-roads, ports, and Newcastle Airport,” said Ian.

“After consulting for Bardex throughout 2024, I was delighted to accept a permanent position with this dynamic, fast-growing company. I’m now focused on developing our market in this region of the world, which offers huge growth opportunities for us.”

“The South Tyneside Business Investment Team has been incredible in its support; helping us find a great location, get set up, and also plan ahead as we look to grow and recruit in the borough.”

Bardex is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has offices and representatives worldwide along with manufacturing facilities. It’s signature products include:

The OmniLift™ – a lifting platform used tolaunch and recover ships, submarines, and floating wind turbines

The OmniCrane™ – a novel crane solution enabling floating wind turbine integration to be undertaken safely and quickly on the quay

The OmniDock™ – a mobile, floating dock with an integrated OmniLift™ platform

The BarMoor™ Quick Connector and BarLatch® fairlead chain stopper with the patented Off­ Vessel Tensioning method provide “No Persons on Board” mooring for safe, rapid connection, disconnection, and tensioning of floating assets

South Tyneside Council has supported Bardex Energy UK’s move to the Quadrus and is working with Ian to help ensure the new operation enjoys a soft landing at its new UK HQ.

Cllr Margaret Meling, South Tyneside Council lead member for economic growth and transport, said: “It’s fantastic that the borough can attract these global companies and we’re here to support and help them grow.”

“Bardex is a globally recognised leader in its field and helping attract them to South Tyneside is a major coup for the borough and I’m certain they will develop and flourish in the EMEA region with Ian at the helm.”