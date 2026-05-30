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Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion, in Ukraine, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce,

Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion, in Ukraine, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce,

Ukrainian Drones Strike Port, Oil Depot In Southern Russia

Reuters
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May 30, 2026
Reuters

May 30 (Reuters) – Ukrainian drone strikes hit Russia’s oil infrastructure overnight, damaging a tanker and an oil refinery in Taganrog and striking an oil depot in Armavir, Russian regional officials and Ukrainian military said on Saturday.

Rostov regionalgovernor Yury Slyusar said on Telegram that fires on the tanker and in the port of Taganrog – a city of about 240,000 – had been extinguished, with no oil spill reported. Two people were injured, he said.

The city’s mayor, Svetlana Kambulova, said a local state of emergency, introduced on May 27, had been extended. Russia’s Defence Ministry said that its forces had downed 127 drones overnight.

In the neighboring Krasnodar region, authorities in Armavir, which has a population of 185,000, said a fire at an oil depot in the city’s industrial zone had been brought under control and that there were no injuries.

Rostov governor Slyusar said that almost 50 drones had been downed in his region, with attacks reported across the province, which borders Ukraine’s Donbas, the focus of fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

Outside Taganrog, he said, only minor damage was reported.

The commander of Ukraine’s drone forces said they had struck Taganrog, as well as an oil depot in Feodosiya in Russian-controlled Crimea. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the Ukrainian military strike on the oil facility in Armavir, some 500 km (320 miles) from the Ukrainian state border.

“We are rightfully bringing the war back to where it came from. Russia could have ended its aggression long ago, but instead chose to prolong and continue it,” Zelenskiy said on X.

“So another facility of Russia’s oil industry has been reached – Armavir, Krasnodar Krai.” 

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Ros Russell and Kevin Liffey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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