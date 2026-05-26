Chile Approves $4.45 Billion ‘Outer Port’ Expansion at San Antonio

Chile has cleared the way for one of the largest infrastructure projects in its history after regional authorities unanimously approved the environmental permit for the massive “Puerto Exterior” expansion at the Port of San Antonio.

The approval by the Valparaiso Region’s Environmental Assessment Commission marks a major milestone for the $4.45 billion project, which aims to transform Empresa Portuaria San Antonio’s San Antonio complex into a next-generation mega port capable of handling the world’s largest containerships.

The project, defined by the Chilean state and implemented by EPSA, is designed to dramatically expand cargo capacity in the country’s central macrozone beginning in the second half of the next decade.

“This initiative will allow the country to endow the port infrastructure that Chile requires to maintain the competitiveness of foreign trade,” EPSA said in a statement following the approval.

The “Outer Port” project will feature a roughly 4-kilometer breakwater, extensive dredging works, reclaimed terminal areas, and two semi-automated container terminals stretching 1,730 meters each. The facilities will be developed in four phases tied to projected cargo demand.

Once fully completed, Puerto Exterior is expected to handle up to 6 million TEU annually — equivalent to roughly 60 million tons of cargo per year — while simultaneously accommodating up to eight 400-meter-long containerships, among the largest ships currently operating globally.

The first phase, consisting of an 865-meter berth with annual capacity of 1.5 million TEU, is expected to enter service around 2036.

The project’s investment is backed by a major public-private partnership. EPSA will invest approximately $1.95 billion in maritime infrastructure, including the breakwater, dredging, support areas, road access, and environmental mitigation measures. The remaining $2.5 billion is expected to come from private terminal operators through future concession agreements covering terminal construction and operations.

The environmental approval concludes a six-year review process that included multiple rounds of citizen participation, environmental addendums, and an Indigenous consultation process.

EPSA said the project is intended to help Chile avoid future port congestion, rising logistics costs, and loss of competitiveness in regional and global supply chains as vessel sizes continue to increase and trade volumes grow.

The port authority also emphasized environmental mitigation measures, including protections for the nearby Lagunas Ojos de Mar urban wetland ecosystem and plans for the Lagunas de Llolleo Park.

Construction contracts are expected to be awarded later this year as the project advances into its next development phase.