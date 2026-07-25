Ukrainian Drones Spark Fires At Russian Oil Refinery And Platform

By Bloomberg News

Jul 25, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Fire broke out at the Tyumen oil refinery in Russia’s Ural region after a drone attack as Ukraine and Russia press intensifying strikes on each other’s critical infrastructure.

Emergency services are at work on the site, regional governor Alexander Moor said in Telegram post, without providing details about the damage.

The Tyumen facility, about 1,700 kilometers (1,050 miles) east of Moscow and about 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was earlier targeted in June as Kyiv’s forces press attacks deep within Russia.

It’s one of the nation’s largest privately owned oil-processing plants, producing about 151,000 barrels a day, and is an important supplier of gasoline, diesel fuel and other petroleum products to western Siberia and the Urals region.

Ukraine’s security service, or SBU, said it also hit targets in the Caspian Sea overnight, including the Filanovsky oil platform, and two bulk carriers which it said were being used to transport weapons to Russia from Iran.

“The SBU continues to systematically reduce Russia’s military capabilities and disrupt its logistics chains,” the SBU said on Telegram, also citing hits to warehouses, missile defense systems and a radar station in Rostov-on-Don.

Separately, falling drone debris caused a fire at a parking lot at a Wildberries warehouse in Yekaterinburg, about 300 km west of Tyumen, and operations at the logistics hub have been halted, Interfax reported, citing the company.

Ukraine has in the recent months regularly struck targets as the far east as the Ural Mountains, bringing the war to communities where it had seemed a distant concept. Ukraine has drones with a range of more than 3,000 km and will push that to between 5,000 and 10,000 km in 2027, Zelenskyy said in an interview with the US right-wing influencer Laura Loomer.

Kyiv has recently expanded its strikes beyond energy and industrial infrastructure. Since July 18, Ukrainian drones have targeted more than 10 logistics hubs and warehouses in Russia, most belonging to Wildberries, the nation’s largest online marketplace.

The strikes on “Russia’s Amazon,” which have included facilities in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions and in Krasnodar in southern Russia, are causing billions of rubles in losses and threatening hundreds of small businesses.

Ukraine struck a Russian-occupied town in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine, killing eight people and injuring 14, Tass reported, citing Kremlin-backed officials. Bloomberg News couldn’t independently verify the claim.

Russia continued attacks on Ukraine overnight, hitting Black Sea port infrastructure. Drones struck a dry-cargo ship carrying military supplies at the port of Mykolaiv, as well as port facilities in Odesa and Izmail, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in post on Telegram.

At least six people were killed and ten injured across Ukraine in the overnight attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in post on X, including a drone strike on a Nova Poshta facility in Sumy. Residential buildings were damaged in Slovyansk and Kharkiv, he said, with Russian forces firing two missiles and about 160 drones.

NATO member Romania, which borders southwest Ukraine along the Danube River, shot down a drone that entered its airspace for the second time in two days, officials said. Friday’s interception was a Shahed-type drone, “the same kind Russia launches,” Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on X.

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