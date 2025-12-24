gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,722 members

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ukraine Warns Food Exports at Risk After Russia Drone Strikes on Ports

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 24, 2025
Reuters

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, Dec 24 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s food exports have already been harmed by intensified Russian attacks on ports this month, which could lead to a significant drop in trade despite efforts to divert shipments to rail, a Ukrainian farmer’s union said on Wednesday.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and corn, and the number one exporter of sunflower oil. A de facto Russian blockade early in the near four-year-old war worsened a global food shortage.

Most Ukrainian food exports have resumed since 2023. But this month has seen a surge in near daily Russian attacks with drones and missiles on ports in the Odesa region, reducing export capacity.

As a result, the UAC union said some wheat exporters had already defaulted on contracts to deliver shipments this month.

According to UAC estimates, at least one of the three key export ports is either idle or operating at 20% of its capacity.

Logistics routes have also been damaged connecting the rest of Ukraine to Danube River ports, said the union. River ports had helped to compensate for the loss of major seaports since early in the war.

“Russia is attacking our ports, reducing our export potential…. Without deep water and river water, our exports will decline significantly,” UAC said in a weekly report.

“Some large traders are already beginning to sort out quotas at railway terminals, which means that some of our grain may be sent to the border,” it added.

DECLINE IN WHEAT, CORN, VEGOIL EXPORTS

According to UAC, as of December 22, only 375,000 metric tons of wheat had so far been exported, out of 1 million tons contracted for shipment during the full month.

For corn, 1.5 million tons have been shipped so far out of a contracted 2 million tons. In the case of sunoil, 275,000 tons had been shipped out of a contracted 410,000 tons, and exports for the full month were not likely to exceed 350,000 tons.

“Some traders have defaulted (on wheat), and some contracts are being rescheduled for January due to insufficient capacity atports,” UAC said.

In December last year, Ukraine exported 800,000 tons of wheat, 2.6 million tons of corn and 378,000 tons of sunflower oil.

The Ukrainian economy ministry said on Monday that total grain exports had declined to 1.82 million tons in December 1-22 this year, from 2.88 million tons in December 1-27 last year, mostly due to smaller shipments of corn and wheat.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Peter Graff)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

Black Sea Grain Deal
russia
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,722 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

LNG carrier Alexey Kosygin sea trials
Shipping

Russia Delivers First Home-Built Ice-Class Tanker for Sanctioned Arctic LNG 2

Sovcomflot PJSC, Russia’s largest shipping company, received the first domestically built ice-class tanker to expand the fleet of ships hauling super-chilled gas from the blacklisted Arctic LNG 2 project year-round.

18 minutes ago
Total Views: 70
The Hong Tai 58, a Togolese freighter, allegedly damaged a submarine cable between Taiwan and Pengzhou
News

China Claims Taiwanese Smuggling Ring Behind Subsea Cable Sabotage Case

Chinese authorities on Wednesday said two Taiwanese citizens led a smuggling operation involving a Chinese-crewed vessel that damaged subsea cables earlier this year. 

59 minutes ago
Total Views: 135
A U.S. military helicopter flies over the Panama-flagged Centuries, which was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard, days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers
News

U.S. Coast Guard Short on Forces to Execute Venezuela Tanker Seizure, Sources Say

The U.S. Coast Guard is waiting for additional forces to arrive before potentially attempting to board and seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker it has been pursuing since Sunday, a U.S. official and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. 

1 hour ago
Total Views: 3426