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Smoke rises after what the Ukranian authorities say was during a strike as Ukrainian UAVs hit a Russian dark fleet tanker at a location given as Sea of Azov in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 7, 2026

Smoke rises after what the Ukranian authorities say was during a strike as Ukrainian UAVs hit a Russian dark fleet tanker at a location given as Sea of Azov in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 7, 2026. Commander of Unmanned Aerial Systems Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. OVERLAYS FROM SOURCE. VERIFICATION: Location and date not verified No older versions found posted online before July 7

Ukraine Says It Hit More Oil and Dry-Cargo Ships in Sea of Azov

Bloomberg
Total Views: 82
July 13, 2026

(Bloomberg) — Ukrainian forces hit seven Russian fuel tankers, five dry-cargo vessels and a batch of other ships in the Sea of Azov as Kyiv expands the scope of its maritime attacks in the area. 

“The tankers are used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement on Monday. “Dry-cargo ships and tugboats provide transportation of military cargo, equipment, material and technical means,” ensuring Russia’s maritime logistics, the Kyiv-based military authority said.

The statement didn’t provide further information on the vessels and Bloomberg couldn’t independently verify how many that have been hit. Previously attacked fuel-carrying ships have been tiny in comparison to ocean-going tankers that operate in global markets.

Ukraine carried out almost daily attacks on Russia-linked ships in the Sea of Azov last week, initially saying the goal was to choke off fuel supplies to occupied Crimea. The attacks widened to include other types of vessels and Russia responded by hitting Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, damaging at least one foreign vessel there on Monday.

Ukraine’s maritime attacks come on top of a wave of strikes on the Russian oil refineries that have triggered a nationwide fuel shortage and prompted the government in Moscow to introduce temporary bans on most exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuels.

Russia also temporarily halted shipping through the Don-Azov Channel, a waterway linking the Don River with the Sea of Azov, Reuters reported Friday. It also closed the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, from Friday evening, it reported. 

Wheat prices jumped as traders weighed potential shipping disruptions following Ukraine’s attacks. 

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

russia
russian oil
ukraine
Ukraine War

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