Ukraine Hits Third Russia Shadow Fleet Tanker in Black Sea

Ukraine has carried out a third sea drone attack on a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Black Sea, marking an escalation in Kyiv’s campaign to disrupt Moscow’s maritime oil trade.

Reporting indicates the Comoros-flagged Dashan was struck while sailing in Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone en route to the Russian port terminal of Novorossiysk. Video footage circulated online shows the tanker was unladen at the time of the attack.

The strike on the Dashan follows similar attacks on the shadow fleet tankers Kairos and Virat on November 28 and 29, representing a coordinated effort by Ukraine to target vessels suspected of carrying Russian oil in violation of Western sanctions.

Ukraine's SBU security service says its Sea Baby naval drones today struck another Russian “shadow fleet” tanker in the Black Sea.



Video from an SBU source purports to show the oil tanker "Dashan" being hit by the attack drone and explosions in the stern area. "The vessel,… pic.twitter.com/mtfBqYe1gQ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) December 10, 2025

The attacks have sent shockwaves through the maritime industry and insurance market in particular, with war insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea spiking dramatically.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with sharp threats, warning that Moscow will intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels. “Russia would move against tankers of countries that help Ukraine,” Putin stated, threatening to sever Ukraine’s access to the sea.

The Black Sea remains a critical artery for the shipment of grain, oil, and oil products, with its waters shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine.

The shadow fleet—a collection of aging tankers often with opaque ownership structures—has become central to Russia’s efforts to circumvent Western sanctions on its oil exports. Ukraine’s targeting of these vessels represents a strategic effort to disrupt this trade route and apply economic pressure on Moscow’s war effort.