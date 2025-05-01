gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,162 members

A fuel tank burns following, what Al Masirah TV said, was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port, Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video

A fuel tank burns following, what Al Masirah TV said, was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port, Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18, 2025. Al-Masirah TV /Handout via REUTERS

UKMTO Warns of Commercial Vessels Being Detained at Houthi-Controlled Ras Isa Port

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 1, 2025

Multiple commercial vessels anchored at Yemen’s Ras Isa port are being forcibly detained by Houthi forces despite having proper UN clearance, according to a UKMTO warning issued May 1, 2025.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports that vessels with valid UNVIM (UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen) clearance are being denied permission to depart. Local authorities have demanded vessels move from anchorage to berths, with reports of warning shots being fired and armed personnel boarding vessels.

Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, confirms these incidents have affected multiple clients in recent weeks, with Houthi fast attack craft actively patrolling the anchorage area.

“There are several motivations behind these actions,” Kelly explains. “The Houthis are using commercial shipping as a deterrent against US, UK and Israeli airstrikes. Additionally, they view ships departing their ports as a demonstration of their inability to defend port infrastructure.”

The warning extends beyond Ras Isa, with Kelly emphasizing that “the risk to seafarers at all Houthi held ports (Ras Isa, Hodeidah & Saleef) remains high.”

On April 18, a U.S. strike on Ras Isa fuel port killed at least 80 people in one of the deadliest attacks on the country by U.S. forces to date. The Trump Administration has struck more than 800 targets in Yemen since resuming military strikes on March 15, 2025, following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire deal, as part of an effort to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea region.

Tags:

houthis
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,162 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

COSCO’s Profits Surge Ahead of U.S. Tariff Storm
Shipping

COSCO’s Profits Surge Ahead of U.S. Tariff Storm

Cosco Shipping Holdings Co.’s profit jumped, along with improved revenue from its transpacific routes, as customers front-loaded shipments ahead of new fees from the US Trade Representative set to target Chinese shippers.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 88
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025.
Defense

Joint Operation Yields Major Hazmat Violations at NY/NJ Port

Recent joint operations between the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of New York and New Jersey have revealed significant hazardous material compliance issues,...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 293
cargo ships loading at port of oakland
Shipping

Hapag-Lloyd and ONE Post Gains, But Caution Clouds 2025 Outlook

Hapag-Lloyd has reported strong first-quarter results for 2025, with Group EBITDA increasing by 17% to US $1.1 billion compared to the same period last year. The German container shipping giant...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 553