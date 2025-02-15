gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,068 members that receive our newsletter.

A general view of commercial harbour of Syria's coastal city of Tartous.REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

A general view of the commercial harbour of Syria's coastal city of Tartous, Syria, December 14, 2024. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

UK Tracks Russian Ships Carrying Ammunition From Syria

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 15, 2025
Reuters

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Britain said on Saturday it had tracked in recent days six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria as they sailed through the Channel.

The British defense ministry said in a statement the ships – shadowed by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force – were withdrawing from Syria following the ousting of its president, Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, in December.

Related Article: Satellite Imagery Shows Russian Navy Ships Anchored Off Syrian Coast

Russia has been evacuating its military assets from Syria since Assad’s overthrow, the ministry said, describing it as a “blow to (Moscow’s) ambitions in the Middle East.”

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

“These ships were retreating from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, yet they were still armed and full of ammunition,” said defense minister John Healey. “This shows Russia is weakened but remains a threat.” 

Russia hopes to retain the use of naval and air bases in Syria under the new Islamist leadership that took power after Assad fled to Moscow following 13 years of civil war in which Russian troops had intervened on his behalf.

Britain’s defense ministry said the withdrawal of ammunition from Syria showed that Russia’s prioritization of its war in Ukraine had affected its capability to keep Assad in power. 

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday, the first call between the two men since Assad’s fall.

The Syrian presidency said Putin had invited Syria’s new foreign minister to visit Moscow and had told Sharaa that Moscow was ready to reconsider bilateral deals signed under Assad.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

russia
Russian Navy
syria

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

China Accuses Australia of Deliberate Provocation in South China Sea
Defense

China Accuses Australia of Deliberate Provocation in South China Sea

China accused Australia on Friday of deliberately provoking it with a maritime patrol in the disputed South China Sea this week, saying the latter was spreading "false narratives," though Australia maintained its action adhered to international law.

February 14, 2025
Total Views: 1497
Sean Duffy, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be transportation secretary, testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
Defense

MARAD Faces Critical Workforce Crisis as Maritime Industry Demands Grow

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) is grappling with severe staffing challenges despite a significant budget increase, potentially impacting America’s maritime industrial base revitalization efforts. According to a new Government Accountability...

February 13, 2025
Total Views: 1622
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) arrives at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on Feb. 6, 2025. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

Aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman Involved in Collision with Merchant Vessel Near Port Said

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) collided with a merchant vessel near Port Said, Egypt, at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time on February 12, the U.S....

February 13, 2025
Total Views: 19028
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,068 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.