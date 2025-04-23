UK Government Commits £300 Million to Boost Offshore Wind Supply Chain

The UK government has announced a significant investment of £300 million through Great British Energy to strengthen the nation’s offshore wind manufacturing capabilities and supply chains.

The investment will focus on critical components including floating offshore platforms and cables, supporting the development of domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding is expected to mobilize billions in additional private investment while creating thousands of jobs in the UK’s industrial regions.

“We are bringing forward much-needed investment in our domestic offshore wind supply chains, strengthening our security and creating good jobs for our welders, electricians, and engineers,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The announcement comes as part of a broader £8.3 billion allocation to Great British Energy over the current parliament. Companies can apply for grants by demonstrating commitment to long-term investments in UK supply chains, with the fund expected to open for applications by year-end.

RenewableUK’s Deputy CEO Jane Cooper projects that the initiative could triple the UK’s manufacturing capacity over the next decade, potentially adding £25 billion to the economy and creating 10,000 new supply chain jobs.

The investment complements £43 billion in private sector funding already pledged for clean energy projects since July, positioning the UK to strengthen its role in the global offshore wind sector while ensuring energy security through domestic production.

The investment comes as the Trump Administration in the U.S. halted the construction of Equinor’s Empire Wind project off the coast of New York amid a review of offshore wind projects green lit by the previous Biden Administration and order a pause to projects under development.