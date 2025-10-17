gCaptain-logo
U.S. Navy Warship Holding Survivors From Strike on Caribbean Vessel

A boat burns off the coast of Venezuela in this screen grab taken from a video released October 14, 2025, depicting what U.S. President Donald Trump said on a post on Truth Social was a U.S. strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat. Donald Trump via Truth Social/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification: -Reuters checked the footage through our AI detection tool and found no evidence of manipulation. However, the footage is partly blurred, making it impossible to confirm if the video is manipulated.

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 17, 2025
Reuters

Oct 17 (Reuters) – The U.S. military is holding two survivors aboard a Navy ship after rescuing them from a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean hit by a U.S. strike that killed two others, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The disclosure, which has not been previously reported, raises the possibility that the survivors from Thursday’s strike are the first prisoners of war in a conflict declared by President Donald Trump against a “narcoterrorist” threat he says is emanating from Venezuela.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources said the vessel struck on Thursday moved below the water and was possibly a semi-submersible, which is a submarine-like vessel used by drug traffickers to avoid detection.

Prior to Thursday’s operation, U.S. military strikes against suspected drug boats off Venezuela had not left any known survivors and videos presented by the Trump administration showed vessels being destroyed.

The Trump administration has said the previous strikes killed 27 people, raising alarms among some legal experts and Democratic lawmakers, who question whether they adhere to the laws of war.

The strikes come against the backdrop of a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean that includes guided missile destroyers, F-35 fighter jets, a nuclear submarine and around 6,500 troops as Trump escalates a standoff with the Venezuelan government.

On Wednesday, Trump disclosed he had authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela, adding to speculation in Caracas that the United States is attempting to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

drug boat strikes
U.S. Navy
