U.S.-Flagged Tanker Security Program Ship ‘Stena Imperative’ Hit in Bahrain, Shipyard Worker Killed

A Crowley-managed product tanker was struck by projectiles while berthed at the Port of Bahrain early Monday, killing one shipyard worker and injuring two others in the latest escalation of violence targeting commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf.

The U.S.-flagged Stena Imperative sustained damage from two aerial impacts shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time, according to a joint statement from Crowley and Stena Bulk. The strikes ignited a fire that was quickly extinguished. The vessel remains secure alongside the pier.

All mariners aboard were reported safe and evacuated the ship, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations(UKMTO), which received the initial report from the vessel’s Company Security Officer. The fatality occurred shoreside, with one shipyard worker confirmed dead and two others injured.

“We are saddened to learn of this tragic news, and our thoughts are with them and their loved ones,” the companies said. “Safety of all people and vessels is paramount at Crowley and Stena. We are taking every necessary step to support their well-being.”

The attack underscores the deteriorating security picture across the Gulf since coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military commanders on Saturday.

The First 36 Hours: Strait of Hormuz Becomes a War Zone, Tankers Hit, Shipping Giants Halt Gulf Transits

The Stena Imperative is enrolled in the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Tanker Security Program, one of 10 U.S.-flagged vessels designated to support Department of Defense fuel requirements during contingencies.

The ship’s capabilities are critical to U.S. military fuel supply. In August 2025, the tanker’s crew received CONSOL certification from Military Sealift Command, qualifying the vessel to conduct complex underway replenishment operations for U.S. naval forces — a capability increasingly vital as carrier and surface groups operate under heightened threat conditions.

The strike comes amid unprecedented disruption to Gulf shipping following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran. Transits through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen sharply since February 28, and multiple tankers have been hit by missiles or drones in open waters in what maritime security officials describe as indiscriminate attacks.

The Joint Maritime Information Center has raised the regional threat level to CRITICAL — its highest designation — warning that further attacks are highly likely. Major carriers including Maersk, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM have suspended Hormuz transits and instructed vessels to seek safe harbor.

In a joint statement issued March 2, the International Chamber of Shipping, European Community Shipowners’ Associations, and Asian Shipowners’ Association called for immediate steps to protect seafarers caught in the conflict.

“Our foremost concern is for the wellbeing of the seafarers and civilians affected,” the groups said, urging strict adherence to Best Management Practices for maritime security and reliance on verified information in what they described as a fast-moving and unpredictable situation.

UKMTO has advised vessels in the region to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as investigations into Monday’s attack continue.

The Stena Imperative has previously encountered Iranian forces in the area. In February 2026, the tanker was harassed by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fast boats and a drone while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces reportedly ordered the vessel to stop engines and threatened to board. The tanker continued its transit under escort from the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul.

A formal damage assessment is now underway.