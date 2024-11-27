U.S. Coast Guard’s Aging ‘Polar Star’ Begins Antarctic Mission as Service Races to Modernize Icebreaker Fleet

The USCGC Polar Star, America’s only heavy icebreaker, has departed Seattle for its annual Antarctic mission supporting Operation Deep Freeze (ODF), marking its 28th year in this critical role.

The mission, essential for maintaining U.S. scientific operations in Antarctica, involves breaking through ice to create access channels for supply vessels reaching McMurdo Station, the largest Antarctic research facility.

“I am thrilled to lead Polar Star back to Antarctica for ODF 25,” said Capt. Jeff Rasnake, highlighting the crew’s exceptional preparation despite numerous challenges.

The deployment comes at a crucial time for the U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreaker modernization efforts. The 48-year-old Polar Star recently completed its fourth of five planned service life extension phases, while the service expects to bolster its capabilities with the addition of the commercial icebreaker Aiviq before year’s end.

Looking ahead, the Coast Guard’s Polar Security Cutter program has reached 80% design maturity, though delivery of the first vessel isn’t expected until 2030, with subsequent vessels potentially extending to 2040. The recently established ICE Pact collaboration with Canada and Finland aims to accelerate this timeline.

The modernization push comes as Russia and China intensify their Arctic presence and capabilities, highlighting the strategic importance of maintaining robust polar operations capabilities.

The mission underscores the ongoing collaboration between military branches, with active, guard, and reserve members from multiple services supporting the National Science Foundation’s Antarctic program.