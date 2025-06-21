gCaptain-logo
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal

China, Philippines Report Encounter in South China Sea

Bloomberg
June 21, 2025

By Neil Jerome Morales and Qianwei Zhang

Jun 20, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China’s coast guard said it drove away a Philippine ship around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the latest friction in a longstanding rivalry in the strategic waterway.

“The China Coast Guard gradually took necessary measures such as shouting warnings, following and forcing, and water cannon warnings to drive away the Philippine ship,” it said in a statement. 

The Philippine coast guard said its Chinese counterpart harassed the vessel that was distributing fuel to Filipino fishing boats around the Scarborough Shoal, which is located within Manila’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

“Despite these aggressive actions, including blocking maneuvers and a water cannon attack that briefly struck the port quarter of BRP Datu Taradapit, the vessel adeptly maneuvered away to avoid significant damage,” it said in a statement late Friday.

China has deployed large coast guard ships and a maritime militia in parts of the South China Sea. To maintain its presence in the waterway, the Philippines supports Filipino fishers by regularly distributing fuel, food and other supplies. 

Since taking office in 2022, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has bolstered relations with the US and other countries in an effort to counter China’s expansive and competing claims in the South China Sea, which were invalidated by an international arbitration ruling in 2016.

The strategic waterway is believed to be rich in oil and gas reserves, and is a channel for trillions of dollars of sea-borne trade.

