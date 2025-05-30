U.S. Coast Guard Modernizes Underwater Survey Guidelines to Boost Maritime Competitiveness

The U.S. Coast Guard has released a significant update to its underwater survey guidance for U.S.-flagged vessels, marking the first major revision since its introduction in 1989.

The revised guidance, released on May 30, 2025, introduces several key changes aimed at streamlining regulatory processes while maintaining safety standards. Most notably, the update explicitly authorizes the use of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for conducting underwater inspections.

“This revision streamlines the regulatory framework to reduce costs and increases the competitive advantage of the American Registry without compromising safety,” stated the Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC).

The new framework introduces age-based requirements, allowing vessels under 15 years old with proper class notation to conduct underwater surveys without additional Coast Guard approval. Vessels exceeding 15 years will undergo a streamlined review process.

In a significant move to reduce administrative burden, the Coast Guard has eliminated duplicate drydock date tracking. For classed vessels, these dates will now be managed solely by Authorized Classification Societies rather than being tracked on the Certificate of Inspection.

The update follows decades of evolution in underwater survey practices. Since its initial implementation in the 1980s, when the Coast Guard first authorized limited ship types to participate in underwater surveys, technological advancements and expanded vessel eligibility have necessitated these changes.

The updated guidance can be found in NVIC 01-89 Change 1.