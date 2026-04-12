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A bird flies near the Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Mumbai

A bird flies near the Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Trump Says Empty Oil Tankers Heading To U.S. To Load Up With Oil, Gas

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 11, 2026
Reuters

April 11 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that many tanker ships are en route to the United States to transport oil and gas to other countries.

“Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil and gas anywhere in the World,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. 

His post came as senior U.S. and Iranian officials met on Saturday in Islamabad with Pakistani intermediaries for talks about the war that started on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and subsequently expanded as Iranian forces began striking nearby countries. 

Trump said earlier this week Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been mostly closed to shipping since the war began, causing the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history.

Crude oil futures have spiked since the start of the war and the closure of the strait. U.S. oil CLc1 now trades at a premium to the global benchmark, Brent LCOc1. U.S. crude oil settled at $96.57 a barrel on Friday, while Brent was at $95.20.

Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said while he cannot comment on whether emptytankers are heading to the United States for oil, the ongoing Hormuz closure could generally boost demand for U.S. oil. 

“We’re producing so much more oil than we were 10 years ago,” he said. “The situation with the Strait of Hormuz, even with the peace talks, could take months in a best-case scenario to work out, so absolutely U.S. oil will be higher in demand as a result. Whether that plays out to fruition with actually people sending their empty tankers our way, I have no idea.”

While Trump’s post about oil tankers “sounds good from an American point of view,” investors are more focused on the talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the war, said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. 

“We’re all waiting — everybody along with Wall Street — to see what comes about from these discussions,” he said. 

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru and Caroline Valetkevitch in New York. Editing by Alexander Smith, Gareth Jones, Sergio Non and Alistair Bell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Iran conflict
oil and gas
strait of hormuz
trump administration

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