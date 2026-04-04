gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,333 members

An LPG gas tanker at anchor as traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, in Shinas

An LPG gas tanker at anchor as traffic is down in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Shinas, Oman, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

U.S. Doubles Hormuz Insurance Backstop to $40B in Hopes of Luring Ships Back

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 2598
April 4, 2026

The Trump administration has doubled its maritime insurance backstop to $40 billion, expanding a flagship effort to restart commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—even as shipowners continue to largely stay away.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Chubb Limited announced Friday that six additional U.S. insurers—Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway, AIG, Starr Companies, and CNA Financial—have joined the Maritime Reinsurance facility, contributing another $20 billion in capacity on top of DFC’s original commitment.

The move comes less than a month after Washington launched the initial $20 billion program, stepping into insurance markets after missile and drone attacks—and a wave of insurer withdrawals—helped drive a collapse in vessel traffic through the Strait.

Despite the rapid expansion, there is little evidence the facility is being used. Industry sources say there have been no confirmed takers on the DFC-backed insurance program so far, even as the government moves to scale it up.

One key reason is that the insurance gap the program was designed to address has, at least partially, closed. War-risk cover—while significantly more expensive—has returned to the market on a voyage-by-voyage basis, allowing shipowners to obtain coverage without relying on the federal backstop.

The original U.S. strategy centered on the idea that insurance withdrawals were the primary bottleneck preventing ships from transiting Hormuz. But more than a month into the crisis, operators appear more concerned about physical risk than financial coverage.

Missile and drone attacks, electronic interference, and unpredictable transit conditions continue to shape decision-making, with many shipowners unwilling to expose crews and vessels—even with insurance in place.

The absence of naval escorts has further reinforced that hesitation. While U.S. officials have floated the possibility of military support, no escort program has materialized, leaving commercial vessels to assess the risk environment on their own.

Under the expanded structure, Chubb will act as lead underwriter, issuing policies and managing claims across war hull, liability (P&I), and cargo coverage, with total capacity now reaching $40 billion on a rolling basis.

Eligibility will be tightly controlled through a multi-agency vetting process, including sanctions screening and detailed disclosures on ownership, cargo, and financing. The scale of the program—and the rapid addition of major insurers—signals strong alignment between Washington and the insurance industry.

But for now, the market response remains muted. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is still running far below normal levels after collapsing by as much as 90% at the height of the disruption, with many vessels continuing to wait, reroute, or avoid the region entirely.

Absent a meaningful improvement in security conditions or the introduction of naval escorts, shipowners may continue to sit on the sidelines regardless of how much insurance capacity is offered.

Tags:

Iran conflict
marine insurance
strait of hormuz
trump administration

Updated: April 5, 2026 (Originally published April 4, 2026)

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,333 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, loaded with Saudi Arabian crude, arrives at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran
Shipping

India Acknowledges Iranian Oil Purchases

By Rakesh Sharma and Mihir Mishra Apr 4, 2026 (Bloomberg) —India is buying crude from Iran among other countries in order to navigate the current energy crisis, the country’s oil ministry...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 630
Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz
Featured

Controlled Passage: First Ships Edge Through Hormuz as Crisis Redefines Global Shipping

A small number of merchant vessels have begun edging back through the Strait of Hormuz, offering the first visible signs of movement after weeks of disruption. But far from signalling recovery, these carefully managed transits are exposing a deeper and more unsettling shift: one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes is no longer operating under normal commercial rules.

April 4, 2026
Total Views: 7139
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
News

U.S. Intel Warns Iran Has No Incentive to Reopen Hormuz as Oil Leverage Grows

Recent U.S. intelligence reports warn that Iran is unlikely to open the Strait of Hormuz any time soon because its grip on the world’s most vital oil artery provides the only real leverage it has over the United States, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

April 4, 2026
Total Views: 1132