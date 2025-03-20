Three Stevedores Killed in Enclosed Space on Bulk Carrier, Highlighting Critical Training Gaps

Three stevedores lost their lives in an enclosed space accident aboard the Isle of Man-registered bulk carrier Berge Mawson at Indonesia’s Bunyu Island anchorage, prompting a comprehensive investigation by the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

The incident occurred on June 27, 2022, during coal loading operations. After a rain-induced pause in loading, a stevedore attempting to access a bulldozer in cargo hold No.7 mistakenly entered hold No.8’s access space and was overcome by an oxygen-depleted atmosphere.

Two other stevedores subsequently collapsed while attempting a rescue as the ship’s crew gathered emergency equipment.

The investigation revealed that the fatal accident resulted from a combination of factors, including an oxygen-depleted atmosphere in the access space and unlocked cargo space hatches. Critically, the stevedores lacked proper training in both safe cargo operations and enclosed space hazards.

“It is evident that the stevedores did not have sufficient understanding of the hazards posed by coal cargoes nor, more worryingly, had they received training about the dangers associated with entering enclosed spaces,” said Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents Andrew Moll OBE.

Concerning Rise in Enclosed Space Casualties Aboard Ships, Reports InterManager

The incident highlighted a significant gap in emergency response procedures. While the vessel’s crew was well-trained in enclosed space accident response, their drill scenarios did not account for shore workers who might be present during operations. This oversight proved fatal when the unguarded entry point allowed two additional stevedores to attempt an ill-fated rescue.

Industry data underscores the persistent nature of enclosed space entry hazards. According to InterManager, enclosed space incidents claimed 257 lives between 1999 and 2023, with stevedores and shore workers accounting for 67 (26%) of these fatalities.

In response to the tragedy, the MAIB has issued several recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has been advised to revise its Code of Safe Working Practices for Merchant Seafarers to include shore personnel in emergency drill scenarios.

Additionally, recommendations have been directed at Bunyu Port Organizing Unit, PT Bintang Kartika Segara, and PT Tanjung Mas to implement IMSBC Code guidelines and provide proper training and PPE for stevedores. Berge Bulk Maritime Pte. Ltd has been advised to strengthen its guidance on cargo operations and access control.

The investigation has also prompted industry-wide action, with Intercargo, InterManager, and RightShip being called upon to develop and implement minimum operational safety standards for stevedores working aboard their members’ vessels.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of proper training, clear safety protocols, and comprehensive emergency response procedures in maritime operations, particularly when involving shore-based personnel working aboard bulk carriers.