Taiwan Seeks LNG Cargoes After Shutting Last Nuclear Reactor

Nuclear Plant Shutdown Leaves Taiwan Facing Energy Crunch
By Sing Yee Ong and Stephen Stapczynski
May 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Taiwan is seeking liquefied natural gas shipments following the shutdown of its last nuclear reactor, a move that will increase the island’s reliance on the seaborne fuel.
CPC Corp. is looking for three cargoes for August and September delivery, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The tender comes after the island closed its last nuclear reactor on Saturday due to the expiration of its 40-year operating license. The state-owned oil and gas company also purchased at least one LNG shipment for June to July delivery this month, according to traders.
The 30-day moving average for Taiwan’s LNG imports is at a record for this time of the year, when the island typically imports more fuel to meet its energy needs. The closure of Taiwan’s second-to-last nuclear reactor last July increased procurements.
The final nuclear shutdown will further expose the island, which is home to some of the world’s top chipmakers, to LNG price fluctuations, according to Aniket Autade, a senior analyst from Rystad Energy.
“Stable power supply is crucial for industrial hubs and high-end manufacturing facilities, including the semiconductor sector that is strategic to Taiwan’s economic and geopolitical interest,” he said.
Buy tender:
|Company
|Cargoes
|Port
|Delivery
|Bids Due
|CPC
|3 DES cargoes
|Taiwan
|Aug-Sept
|May 20
|Kansai Electric
|1 DES cargo
|August
Sell tender:
|Company
|Cargoes
|Port
|Delivery
|Bids Due
|Angola LNG
|1 DES cargo
|Various locations
|June
|May 22, valid until May 23
