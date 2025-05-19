gCaptain-logo
A slogan is displayed on a building, using laser light, as Taiwan shuts down its last Nuclear reactor, in Taipei

A slogan is displayed on a building, using laser light, as Taiwan shuts down its last Nuclear reactor, in Taipei, Taiwan May 17, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Seeks LNG Cargoes After Shutting Last Nuclear Reactor

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
May 19, 2025

By Sing Yee Ong and Stephen Stapczynski

May 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Taiwan is seeking liquefied natural gas shipments following the shutdown of its last nuclear reactor, a move that will increase the island’s reliance on the seaborne fuel.

CPC Corp. is looking for three cargoes for August and September delivery, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The tender comes after the island closed its last nuclear reactor on Saturday due to the expiration of its 40-year operating license. The state-owned oil and gas company also purchased at least one LNG shipment for June to July delivery this month, according to traders.

The 30-day moving average for Taiwan’s LNG imports is at a record for this time of the year, when the island typically imports more fuel to meet its energy needs. The closure of Taiwan’s second-to-last nuclear reactor last July increased procurements. 

The final nuclear shutdown will further expose the island, which is home to some of the world’s top chipmakers, to LNG price fluctuations, according to Aniket Autade, a senior analyst from Rystad Energy.

Read More: Nuclear Shutdown Has Taiwan Chipmakers Facing Energy Crunch

“Stable power supply is crucial for industrial hubs and high-end manufacturing facilities, including the semiconductor sector that is strategic to Taiwan’s economic and geopolitical interest,” he said. 

Buy tender:

CompanyCargoesPortDeliveryBids Due
CPC3 DES cargoesTaiwanAug-SeptMay 20
Kansai Electric1 DES cargo August 

Sell tender:

CompanyCargoesPortDeliveryBids Due
Angola LNG1 DES cargoVarious locationsJuneMay 22, valid until May 23

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

gas
LNG
Nuclear
taiwan
Related Articles

A slogan is displayed on a building, using laser light, as Taiwan shuts down its last Nuclear reactor, in Taipei
Energy

Nuclear Plant Shutdown Leaves Taiwan Facing Energy Crunch

By Sing Yee Ong and Cindy Wang May 16, 2025 (Bloomberg) –In 1996, a rust-streaked freighter carrying barrels of nuclear waste attempted to dock at Orchid Island off the southeast coast...

9 hours ago
Total Views: 1419
pluto lng woodside
Energy

US LNG Exporters Push Forward New Projects Despite Trade War Uncertainty

Woodside Energy's decision last month to proceed with its Louisiana LNG export facility was the first of over 90 million tonnes of new LNG shipping capacity U.S. companies plan to approve this year despite uncertainty about President Donald Trump's trade war, according to company statements and analysts.

May 16, 2025
Total Views: 637
Egyptian LNG (ELNG) terminal
Energy

Egypt in Talks to Buy LNG Through 2030 to Offset Weak Production

Egypt is looking to buy liquefied natural gas through the end of the decade, a move to meet surging summer power demand and supplant flagging domestic production.

May 16, 2025
Total Views: 671