Silverback DOD Contract – New Mini Tug

November 7, 2024

Silverback Marine has been awarded a multimillion-dollar DoD contract for its new OX  series truckable tractor tug. Designed in collaboration with Elliot Bay Design Group of  Seattle, Silverback Marine partnered with Darley Defense to secure the contract. The  specific department of the DoD will remain anonymous until the first vessel is delivered,  scheduled for late 2025. 

“Silverback Marine is very honored to receive this contract, and our team is extremely excited to bring this innovative vessel to life in the coming months. Our exhaustive R&D efforts with a host of industry professionals has paid off, and the market was ready for fresh  ideas and approaches.” 

For illustrative purposes, Silverback Marine received permission from industry friends  including Tradewinds Towing, Poseidon Barge, and Shaver Transportation to display the  vessel in multiple livery schemes. 

“The core purpose of this mini tug is to bring real, useable towing capacity to the truckable  tug market. With the twin azimuth drives, captains can enjoy big tug characteristics in a  very compact package, without the headache of costly Subchapter M requirements. The  heavy-gauge aluminum hull, protected by Schuyler fendering, reduces weight and  corrosion costs compared to traditional steel hulls, and the compact size allows haulout  with conventional travel lifts.” 

“Especially when operated in multi-vessel teams, operators now enjoy the ability to  perform operations normally only possible with much larger tugs. This nimble solution also  reduces underwater noise and environmental impacts, making it an attractive choice for  ports seeking grant funding opportunities and incentives.” 

The vessel is powered by twin Cummins diesel motors, Schottel Z Drives, with Arcosa deck equipment and winches. Direct glazed windows, including a full height captains  position centerline window, will offer a spacious, well-lit operators’ environment with  unprecedented visibility. 

The Tug is also a candidate for hybrid and 100% electric propulsion. Representatives from  Silverback Marine and industry partner Photon Marine will be exhibiting and speaking at  the upcoming International Workboat Show, where more information will be available.

silverback

