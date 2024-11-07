gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,343 members that receive our newsletter.

Florida Cruise Ports Smash Passenger Records as Industry Makes Comeback

Cruise ships idled by COVID-19 docked at the cruise ship terminals in the Port of Miami, in March 2020. Credit: richard pross / Shutterstock.com

Florida Cruise Ports Smash Passenger Records as Industry Makes Comeback

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 7, 2024

PortMiami and Port Everglades have reported record-breaking passenger numbers for fiscal year 2024 as cruisers returned to the high seas en masse following the pandemic.

PortMiami, the nation’s busiest cruise port and often called the “Cruise Capital of the World,” has set a new record with an astounding 8.2 million cruise passengers in fiscal year 2024, marking a 12.79% increase from the previous year’s record.

Meanwhile, Port Everglades in Broward County has also surpassed its previous records, welcoming 4,010,919 cruise passengers in the same fiscal year. This represents a remarkable 39% growth in passenger numbers and a 23% increase in cruise ship calls compared to the previous year, demonstrating the port’s rapid recovery and expansion. Of note, Port Everglades achieved passenger records with just 648 calls, highlighting that growing size of cruise ships.

Both ports’ fiscal years run from October 1 through September 30.

“Cruising is in high demand, and our cruise line partners are poised for greater gains with new itineraries and a variety of sailing dates,” said Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades.

Both ports are looking ahead to even more growth. PortMiami is preparing to welcome several new cruise ships in the upcoming 2024-2025 season, including vessels from Explora Journeys, Virgin Voyages, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oceania. The port is also expanding its infrastructure, with MSC Cruises’ new Cruise Terminal AA set to become the world’s largest cruise terminal.

Meanwhile, Port Everglades expects the new record to be short-lived, with a whopping 4.4 passengers expected across its terminals in FY2025.

PortMiami also launched its shore power project in June, allowing cruise ships to plug into landside electrical power while docked, reducing emissions and noise. This initiative, a collaboration between the port and major cruise lines, positions PortMiami as the first major cruise port on the U.S. eastern seaboard to offer shore power capability at five cruise berths.

Tags:

cruise ships

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Luxury or Liability? CDC Sounds Alarm on Legionnaires’ Disease in Cruise Ship Hot Tubs
Cruise Ships

Luxury or Liability? CDC Sounds Alarm on Legionnaires’ Disease in Cruise Ship Hot Tubs

For those who think cruising is all about relaxation, recent CDC investigations have highlighted a hidden hazard lurking on board: Legionnaires’ disease. Between November 2022 and June 2024, the CDC...

November 1, 2024
Total Views: 1727
Photo of cruise ship passengers on royal Caribbean walking down the dock on a cloudy day
Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Profits Soar With High Demand for Private Destinations

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh (Reuters) – Royal Caribbean boosted its annual profit forecast on Tuesday for the fourth time this year, driven by high demand for private destinations and cooler cruise travel spots, as well...

October 29, 2024
Total Views: 1481
Alaska cruise ship in port with mountain and clouds in the background
Cruise Ships

Juneau Alaska Rejects Cruise Ship Ban Despite Eco-Outcry

The New York Times reports that from Venice, Amsterdam and Greece to Key West and Maine, cities are increasingly scrutinizing the overwhelming presence of cruise ships. Juneau, Alaska, is the...

October 20, 2024
Total Views: 3503
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,343 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.