gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,819 members that receive our newsletter.

MSC World America sea trials

MSC World America. Photo credit: Chantiers de l'Atlantique

Photos: MSC World America Completes Sea Trials

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 20, 2025

MSC Cruises‘ newest LNG-powered flagship, MSC World America, has successfully completed intensive sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, marking a significant milestone in the vessel’s preparation for its inaugural Caribbean season.

The 216,638 gross ton vessel, measuring 1,093 feet in length, will become MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship when delivered on March 27 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France.

With a capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew members, the ship will offer more than 413,334 square feet of public space across its 22 decks. The vessel features 2,614 cabins and an extensive array of amenities, including 18 bars and lounges and 19 dining venues.

MSC World America sea trials
MSC World America. Photo credit: Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Its LNG power system will allow the use of bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels. The ship is also equipped with shore power connectivity, allowing engine shutdown while in port, and features advanced wastewater treatment and comprehensive recycling management systems.

MSC Cruises’ orderbook also includes MSC World Asia, scheduled for delivery in 2026, and an unnamed fourth World Class vessel planned for 2027.

MSC World America sea trials
MSC World America. Photo credit: Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Following its official naming ceremony on April 9 at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal – the world’s largest cruise terminal – MSC World America will commence its maiden voyage to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

Regular service begins April 12, featuring alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Port calls will include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay.

Tags:

cruise shipbuilding
cruise ships
msc cruises

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Undated aerial drone photo of shipyard in Elefsina, Attica, Greece
Shipbuilding

‘We Are Back’ Greek Shipyards Say After Decades of Pain

The sound of hammer blows and welding drifted from the Skaramangas Shipyard near Athens last month as workers repaired the bow of a large tanker, while other vessels waited to be fixed in a dry dock nearby.

February 18, 2025
Total Views: 1268
Lexa Maersk at Cochin Shipyard in India
Shipbuilding

Maersk and Cochin Shipyard Sign Strategic MoU to Boost India’s Maritime Ambitions

A.P. Moller-Maersk and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen India’s position in the global maritime sector, marking a significant step toward the country’s...

February 17, 2025
Total Views: 736
The Ever Max ready to transit the Panama Canal. Photo courtesy Panama Canal Authority
Shipbuilding

Evergreen Expands Fleet with $3B Order for 24,000 TEU Behemoths

Evergreen is to spend more than $3bn on another series of 24,000 teu ultra-large containerships.

February 14, 2025
Total Views: 892
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,819 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.