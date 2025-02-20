Photos: MSC World America Completes Sea Trials

MSC Cruises‘ newest LNG-powered flagship, MSC World America, has successfully completed intensive sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean, marking a significant milestone in the vessel’s preparation for its inaugural Caribbean season.

The 216,638 gross ton vessel, measuring 1,093 feet in length, will become MSC Cruises’ 23rd ship when delivered on March 27 at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France.

With a capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew members, the ship will offer more than 413,334 square feet of public space across its 22 decks. The vessel features 2,614 cabins and an extensive array of amenities, including 18 bars and lounges and 19 dining venues.

MSC World America. Photo credit: Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Its LNG power system will allow the use of bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels. The ship is also equipped with shore power connectivity, allowing engine shutdown while in port, and features advanced wastewater treatment and comprehensive recycling management systems.

MSC Cruises’ orderbook also includes MSC World Asia, scheduled for delivery in 2026, and an unnamed fourth World Class vessel planned for 2027.

MSC World America. Photo credit: Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Following its official naming ceremony on April 9 at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal – the world’s largest cruise terminal – MSC World America will commence its maiden voyage to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

Regular service begins April 12, featuring alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Port calls will include Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras; and Ocean Cay.