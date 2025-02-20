Master of German ‘Monster Trawler’ Faces Seven Charges in Ireland

The master of the German-registered fishing trawler MFV Helen Mary faces seven charges under sea-fisheries law following an inspection in Irish waters, marking another chapter in the vessel’s controversial history.

On February 16, 2025, officers aboard a European Fisheries Control Agency’s (EFCA) Offshore Patrol Vessel detected suspected infringements during a Joint Deployment Plan operation in Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“The charges include illegal equipment use, a non-compliant boarding ladder, and non-compliant vessel plans,” said the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) in their official statement. The master also faces charges for failing to comply with directions from a Sea-Fisheries Protection Officer.

The case highlights ongoing efforts to enforce maritime regulations in European waters. The SFPA, Ireland’s independent statutory body responsible for sea-fisheries regulation, brought the charges before Cork District Court on Thursday.

This is not the first time the Helen Mary has faced legal issues. In 2019, Scottish authorities detained the Helen Mary for suspected fishery violations. Environmental organization Greenpeace has also previously listed the vessel, with a fish-holding capacity of 6,900 cubic meters, among its 20 “monster trawlers” allegedly contributing to Atlantic overfishing.

The master was released on bail and is scheduled to appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on April 28, 2025. The court ordered the vessel’s release contingent on a €425,000 bond payment.

The case underscores the SFPA’s broad regulatory authority, which extends to all fishing vessels within Ireland’s 200-mile limit and oversees more than 2,000 Irish registered fishing vessels.

This enforcement action represents part of ongoing efforts to maintain sustainable fishing practices and ensure compliance with European fisheries legislation in Irish waters.