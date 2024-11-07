Cyprus Giants Unite: InterMaritime Shipmanagement Launches with Over 170 Vessels

Cyprus-based Intership Navigation and Interorient Shipmanagement have announced a monumental merger of their ship management activities, including Intership’s sister company Donnelly Tanker Management.

Cyprus is a major hub for shipowning, shipmanagement, chartering and shipping related companies in the EU.

The strategic alliance will operate under the name InterMaritime Shipmanagement.

With over eight decades of combined expertise, InterMaritime Shipmanagement is launching with an impressive fleet of more than 170 vessels, encompassing a diverse range of ship types including tankers, LPG carriers, bulkers, and container ships.

The newly formed company is set to offer a comprehensive suite of ship management services, ranging from technical and crew management to procurement, insurance, and commercial operations.

“This merger represents a significant milestone in our journey as ship manager,” said Dieter Rohdenburg, CEO of Intership Navigation and Donnelly Tanker Management. “The merger with our peers Interorient is a perfect match that allows us to combine our extensive experience and expertise, collective knowledge and resources, thereby enhancing our geographical footprint and service capabilities, aiming to deliver flawless and competitive maritime services to clients worldwide”. Rohdenburg also underscored the importance of human capital in this venture, adding, “At the heart of this new combined organization are our people, whose talent and dedication are the cornerstone of our success.”

By consolidating the strengths and resources of Intership Navigation, Donnelly Tanker Management, and Interorient Shipmanagement, InterMaritime Shipmanagement is strategically positioned to deliver unparalleled value and service to its global clientele.

“Over many decades, our businesses have nurtured a culture of trust, reliability, and strong family values. This merger is a testament to our shared values and vision for the future,” said Themis Papadopoulos, CEO of Interorient Shipmanagement. He added that the new InterMaritime Shipmanagement would “set new industry benchmarks, delivering the highest standards of service and operational efficiency.”