Cyprus Shipping Veteran Thomas Kazakos Named ICS Secretary General

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, has unanimously appointed Thomas A. Kazakos as its next Secretary General. Kazakos, who brings extensive maritime industry experience as the Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber since 1995, will succeed Guy Platten in June 2025.

“The coming decade will be pivotal for our industry, and it was important that we got the right person to lead ICS,” said ICS Chairman Emanuele Grimaldi. “Thomas brings a wealth of experience of the ICS community and the entire shipping industry”.

Kazakos, who holds advanced degrees in law from the University of Leicester and has served on multiple international maritime boards, expressed his commitment to addressing industry challenges, particularly focusing on the IMO’s decarbonization agenda. “The coming years will be ones of significant change for our Industry and members, and it is vital that we have a strong and resilient organisation to ably represent their views,” Kazakos remarked.

Outgoing Secretary General Guy Platten will conclude his tenure at the AGM and Conference in Athens, leaving behind a legacy of strengthened industry leadership in areas including decarbonization, energy transition, safety, and seafarer welfare.

The appointment followed a comprehensive global search conducted by Odgers Berndtson, with ICS board members from across the world participating in the selection process.