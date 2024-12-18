gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,771 members that receive our newsletter.

ICS secretary general-elect Thomas A. Kazakos

ICS Secretary General-elect Thomas A. Kazakos. Photo courtesy ICS

Cyprus Shipping Veteran Thomas Kazakos Named ICS Secretary General

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 18, 2024

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), representing over 80% of the world’s merchant fleet, has unanimously appointed Thomas A. Kazakos as its next Secretary General. Kazakos, who brings extensive maritime industry experience as the Director General of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber since 1995, will succeed Guy Platten in June 2025.

“The coming decade will be pivotal for our industry, and it was important that we got the right person to lead ICS,” said ICS Chairman Emanuele Grimaldi. “Thomas brings a wealth of experience of the ICS community and the entire shipping industry”.

Kazakos, who holds advanced degrees in law from the University of Leicester and has served on multiple international maritime boards, expressed his commitment to addressing industry challenges, particularly focusing on the IMO’s decarbonization agenda. “The coming years will be ones of significant change for our Industry and members, and it is vital that we have a strong and resilient organisation to ably represent their views,” Kazakos remarked.

Outgoing Secretary General Guy Platten will conclude his tenure at the AGM and Conference in Athens, leaving behind a legacy of strengthened industry leadership in areas including decarbonization, energy transition, safety, and seafarer welfare.

The appointment followed a comprehensive global search conducted by Odgers Berndtson, with ICS board members from across the world participating in the selection process.

Tags:

cyprus
decarbonization
ics

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Denmark Warns Russia May Send Warships to Escort Oil Tankers
Shipping

Denmark Warns Russia May Send Warships to Escort Oil Tankers

Denmark warned that Russia’s navy may start escorting the so-called shadow fleet tankers through Danish straits to escalate provocations against NATO countries.

47 mins ago
Total Views: 192
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo
Shipping

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Extend Control Over Tehran’s Oil Exports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have tightened their grip on the country's oil industry and control up to half the exports that generate most of Tehran's revenue and fund its proxies across the Middle East, according to Western officials, security sources and Iranian insiders.

55 mins ago
Total Views: 99
The busy container port and natural scenery in Shanghai, China
Shipping

Trump Tariff Threat Helps Lift US Ocean Imports

When U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump started talking about new import tariffs on the campaign trail, Danny Reynolds checked the tags on wedding dresses in his bridal salon and sped up some shipments to his independent clothing store in Indiana.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 439
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,771 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.