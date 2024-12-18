gCaptain-logo
Malaysia-based UNI-FLEET Chooses ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems™ to Optimize Maintenance and Purchasing Operations

December 18, 2024

ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated Software-as-a-Service company, is pleased to announce that UNI-FLEET SDN BHD, a specialized shipping company operating tanker vessels primarily focused on the transportation of ammonia across Asia, has chosen to implement Nautical Systems (NS) Maintenance Manager and Purchasing Manager modules to revolutionize their maintenance and inventory processes.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to support UNI-FLEET with Nautical Systems,” said Staci Satterwhite, CEO at ABS Wavesight. “The integration of NS Maintenance Manager and NS Purchasing Manager will equip UNI-FLEET with the tools they need to automate maintenance processes, manage inventory efficiently and drive operational excellence.”

NS Maintenance Manager will provide UNI-FLEET with a powerful, integrated database that brings together critical maintenance and purchasing information to streamline scheduling, tracking and forecasting, helping to reduce costs and increase uptime.

NS Purchasing Manager will assist UNI-FLEET in revolutionizing procurement and inventory control activities by facilitating competitive bidding, contracting and inventory tracking and connecting these activities back to their maintenance operations.

“The implementation of ABS Wavesight’s Nautical Systems solutions marks a significant step forward for our organization in enhancing our maintenance and procurement operations,” said Mohd Iylia Tan, General Manager at UNI-FLEET SDN BHD. “We are confident that this technology will streamline our processes and strengthen our operational efficiency.”

For more information about ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems, visit: https://www.abswavesight.com/en/products/nautical-systems

ABS Wavesight

