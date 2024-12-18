Canada’s Iconic Tugboat ‘Theodore Too’ Partially Sinks at Shipyard

The iconic 65-foot replica tugboat Theodore TOO, beloved by Canadians and fans of the classic CBC series Theodore Tugboat, has partially sunk at Ontario Shipyards in Port Weller. According to owner Blair McKeil, the vessel took on water while tied up at the dock and is now resting on the bottom, though still partially afloat. “Thankfully, there were no injuries, and we are working on a refloating plan,” McKeil assured.

Theodore TOO’s official Facebook page lightened the somber moment with an upbeat message from the tug himself: “Ahoy friends! I had a mishap but am resting safely in the mud. My team is working hard to make me ship-shape in time for the holidays.”

Launched in 2000 from Snyder’s Shipyard in Dayspring, Nova Scotia, Theodore spent years inspiring young Canadians about maritime safety and environmental stewardship from his home in Halifax’s Big Harbour.

In 2021, the tug began a new chapter, becoming an ambassador for Canada’s marine industry. His mission includes raising awareness about inclusive career opportunities in the maritime sector and promoting the protection of waterways. Theodore is also a proud partner of Swim Drink Fish and an official guide for the Great Lakes.

While this is an unexpected hiccup for the charismatic tugboat, his fans can be reassured that he will be back soon. In the meantime, his message of hope and resilience rings loud and clear: even when life gets muddy, there’s always a team ready to pull you back up.