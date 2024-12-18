gCaptain-logo
SECNAV Gives Distinguished Public Service Award to Mr. Tom Cruise

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presents Mr. Tom Cruise with the Distinguished Public Service award in London, Dec. 17, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo

Hollywood Maverick Tom Cruise Receives Navy’s Top Civilian Honor

Mike Schuler
December 18, 2024

Tom Cruise, Hollywood legend and the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator, has added another accolade to his storied career—but this time, it’s not for his on-screen performances.

The actor was awarded the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award, the highest civilian honor the Navy can bestow on someone outside the organization.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the award, recognizing Cruise’s decades-long commitment to raising awareness and appreciation for the Navy and Marine Corps. From his iconic portrayal of Maverick in Top Gun to the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise’s work has inspired countless Americans and even led to a surge in Navy pilot recruitment during the late 1980s and 1990s.

U.S. Navy Photo

“It was an honor to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies,” said Secretary Del Toro. “His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

Cruise himself reflected on the recognition, crediting the collaborative effort behind his films. “I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past,” he said. “The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”

The DPS Award highlights Cruise’s nearly 40 years of unwavering support for the Navy, both on and off the silver screen. From 1986 to 2023, his contributions have significantly boosted public understanding of the Navy’s mission and the sacrifices made by its personnel. Most recently, Top Gun: Maverick reignited interest among younger audiences, showcasing the Navy’s advanced capabilities and attracting new recruits.

Cruise’s dedication extends beyond the box office, making him a fitting recipient of the Navy’s highest civilian honor—a recognition as enduring as his impact on both Hollywood and the military.

Carlos Del Toro
tom cruise
U.S. Navy

