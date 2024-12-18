Hollywood Maverick Tom Cruise Receives Navy’s Top Civilian Honor

Tom Cruise, Hollywood legend and the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator, has added another accolade to his storied career—but this time, it’s not for his on-screen performances.
The actor was awarded the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award, the highest civilian honor the Navy can bestow on someone outside the organization.
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro presented the award, recognizing Cruise’s decades-long commitment to raising awareness and appreciation for the Navy and Marine Corps. From his iconic portrayal of Maverick in Top Gun to the blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise’s work has inspired countless Americans and even led to a surge in Navy pilot recruitment during the late 1980s and 1990s.
“It was an honor to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies,” said Secretary Del Toro. “His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”
Cruise himself reflected on the recognition, crediting the collaborative effort behind his films. “I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past,” he said. “The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”
The DPS Award highlights Cruise’s nearly 40 years of unwavering support for the Navy, both on and off the silver screen. From 1986 to 2023, his contributions have significantly boosted public understanding of the Navy’s mission and the sacrifices made by its personnel. Most recently, Top Gun: Maverick reignited interest among younger audiences, showcasing the Navy’s advanced capabilities and attracting new recruits.
Cruise’s dedication extends beyond the box office, making him a fitting recipient of the Navy’s highest civilian honor—a recognition as enduring as his impact on both Hollywood and the military.
The U.S. Navy’s ambitious modernization program for its Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers has largely failed to meet its objectives, resulting in billions in wasted taxpayer dollars, according to a new Government...
The U.S. military has carried out a precision airstrike on a key command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital city, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)....
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.