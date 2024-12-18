gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,771 members that receive our newsletter.

A screenshot from video showing an Indian naval boat colliding with a passenger ferry

A screenshot from video showing an Indian naval boat colliding with a passenger ferry, which then capsized off the coast of Mumbai on Wednesday.

Multiple Casualties After Indian Navy Boat Hits Passenger Vessel Off Mumbai

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 18, 2024
Reuters

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) – At least 13 people died when an Indian naval boat collided with a passenger ferry with more than 100 passengers which then capsized off the coast of financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday, officials said. 

The navy said 99 people were rescued with efforts ongoing for others.

“An Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized,” the Navy said in a statement on X. 

Local TV channels showed a boat carrying at least five people hitting the passenger vehicle, causing the accident.

“The speedboat crashed into our boat and water started entering our boat and it overturned. The driver asked us to wear lifejackets,” a passenger on board the vessel told ABP Majha news channel. 

“I swam for fifteen minutes before I was rescued by another boat,” said the passenger, who did not identify himself. 

“The boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X late on Wednesday. 

Modi also announced an ex-gratia payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,356.63) from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat accident and that the injured would be given 50,000 rupees.

The privately-owned passenger boat, called Neelkamal, was heading towards the Elephanta caves, a popular tourist destination off the coast of Mumbai, when it capsized, BMC said. 

The caves, which see a steady stream of tourists through the year, are a UNESCO heritage site and were constructed in the 5th-6th centuries A.D. 

Boats from the Gateway of India, Mumbai’s southernmost point, make regular trips to ferry tourists to the site, an hour away.

($1 = 84.8670 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Shanima A in Mumbai, Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher, Alex Richardson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

incident video
india
indian navy

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

SECNAV Gives Distinguished Public Service Award to Mr. Tom Cruise
Defense

Hollywood Maverick Tom Cruise Receives Navy’s Top Civilian Honor

Tom Cruise, Hollywood legend and the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator, has added another accolade to his storied career—but this time, it’s not for his on-screen performances. The actor...

18 mins ago
Total Views: 56
GAO Report Reveals Massive Waste in Navy’s $3.7B Cruiser Modernization Program
Defense

GAO Report Reveals Massive Waste in Navy’s $3.7B Cruiser Modernization Program

The U.S. Navy’s ambitious modernization program for its Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers has largely failed to meet its objectives, resulting in billions in wasted taxpayer dollars, according to a new Government...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 2489
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Suez Canal
Defense

U.S. Military Strikes Houthi Command Center in Yemen’s Capital

The U.S. military has carried out a precision airstrike on a key command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Sana’a, Yemen’s capital city, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)....

December 16, 2024
Total Views: 3444
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,771 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.