gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,343 members that receive our newsletter.

Employees working at cargo ship Kypros Land which is loading soybeans to China at Tiplam terminal in Santos

File Photo: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Trump’s Tariff Plan: What It Could Mean for U.S. Farmers and China

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 7, 2024
Reuters

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods, which have slowed since the trade war during Donald Trump’s first presidential term, could be hit again if tariff hostilities resume when he returns to office in January, experts say.

China remains the biggest market for U.S. agriculture products despite a decline in imports since 2018 after Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 25% on soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, corn and sorghum in retaliation for duties on Chinese goods imposed by Trump.

Trump has floated the idea of blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese products in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing, which if enacted could again prompt retaliation on agricultural goods.

China has played down the prospect of another trade war, saying it would like to expand cooperation.

Beijing has since 2018 pushed to diversify sourcing and raise domestic output in its quest for greater food security.

Here are key details on China’s import of U.S agriculture commodities and how the trade has evolved: 

‘IRREPLACEABLE’ MARKET 

China brought in $34.05 billion worth of U.S agriculture products in 2023, a 20% decline from a year earlier, with imports on track to fall further in 2024.

Nonetheless, China remains the largest export market for American farmers. U.S farm leaders and traders have described China as “irreplaceable” even as they look for other markets to offset declining Chinese demand. 

SOYBEANS 

About half of American soybeans, the top U.S. export to China, are shipped to China, accounting for $15.2 billion of trade in 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

However, China has turned to cheap and plentiful Brazilian supplies to reduce its dependence on U.S. beans, with the U.S market share in China plunging to 18% this year from 40% in 2016, according to Chinese customs data. 

CORN

The U.S was China’s dominant corn supplier for decades until Beijing approved Brazilian imports in 2022. 

China’s imports of U.S corn, at $2.6 billion in 2023, are up from a decade ago to feed its massive livestock herd, but Brazil has swiftly overtaken the U.S. to become China’s top supplier.

MEAT AND OFFAL 

China is a key market for U.S. exports of chicken legs, pork ears and offal – products for which there is little U.S. demand.

China’s meat and offal imports from the U.S. have declined since 2020 to $3.3 billion last year.

COTTON 

China accounted for a quarter of U.S cotton shipments in value last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Shipments of U.S cotton into the world’s second largest economy stood at $1.66 billion in 2023, down from $3 billion in 2022, as economic headwinds squeezed demand for textiles and garments. 

SORGHUM

China imported $867 million worth of sorghum from the U.S in 2023, down from $1.52 billion in 2014. Imported sorghum in China is mostly used as a corn substitute in animal feed. 

Competition from Argentina and Australia for sorghum as well as a flood of cheaper Brazilian corn have curbed Chinese demand for U.S sorghum. 

WHEAT 

China imported $319 million worth of U.S wheat in 2023, its smallest such purchase in three years amid ample supplies from Australia, Russia, France and Canada.

Growing domestic production – China is the world’s largest wheat producer – has cut demand for overseas supplies, although food manufacturers still require high-protein wheat imports to make certain products.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu and the Beijing newsroom; editing by Naveen Thukral and Philippa Fletcher)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

China
president trump
trump trade war

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Prosperity FPSO at Payara, Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block. Photo courtesy ExxonMobil
Offshore

ExxonMobil Guyana Acquires FPSO Prosperity

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the purchase of the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) Prosperity from SBM Offshore. The strategic acquisition, finalized ahead of schedule, marks a pivotal moment in Guyana’s...

39 mins ago
Total Views: 79
Arctic LNG 2 employee overlooking the Belokamenka construction yard. (Source: Novatek)
Shipping

Could Trump’s Comeback Reshape the Future of Russia’s Flagship Arctic LNG 2 Project?

As U.S.-Russia Relations Hang in the Balance, Could Trump Shift the Course of Arctic LNG 2? The geopolitical landscape surrounding Russia’s flagship Arctic LNG 2 project could face significant shifts...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 152
Freeport LNG Ship Terminal Texas
Shipping

Biden Climate Study Could Sabotage Trump’s Fast-Tracking of LNG Exports

By Ari Natter and Ruth Liao (Bloomberg) — The Biden administration is racing to complete a study that could complicate President-Elect Donald Trump’s plan to immediately approve new liquefied natural gas...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 257
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,343 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.