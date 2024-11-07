gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,343 members that receive our newsletter.

Hurricane Rafael: 22% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Shut-In

Hurricane Rafael: 22% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Shut-In

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 7, 2024

As Hurricane Rafael sweeps through the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is closely monitoring the impact on offshore oil and gas operations.

According to the latest reports, the storm has prompted significant evacuations and production shut-ins across the region. As of 11:30 a.m. CDT, 17 production platforms, representing 4.58% of the Gulf’s 371 manned platforms, have been evacuated. Additionally, one non-dynamically positioned rig and five dynamically positioned (DP) rigs have been moved to safety, accounting for 16.6% and 23.8% of their respective types currently operating in the Gulf.

The BSEE estimates that approximately 22.36% of daily oil production and 9.73% of daily natural gas production in the Gulf have been shut-in as a precautionary measure. “Shutting in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons,” a BSEE spokesperson explained.

The agency’s Hurricane Response Team is continuing to work with offshore operators and other government bodies to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.

Hurricane Rafael, currently located in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, is moving west-northwest at about 9 mph. The National Hurricane Center reports maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from the center.

Most of the latest models show Rafael turning southwestward in the coming days in response to a narrow ridge building to its northwest. However, the the GFS and Canadian models still suggest a northward turn.

While the NHC’s forecast favors the southern track, forecasters note significant uncertainty remains with Rafael’s future path, with potential for further forecast adjustments.

Despite the hurricane’s strength, forecasters predict some weakening in the coming days. “The hurricane is expected to move into an even drier airmass over the next few days, with at least weak to moderate westerly shear over the system,” noted a meteorologist from the National Hurricane Center.

Tags:

gulf of mexico drilling
hurricanes
u.s. gulf of mexico

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

The Prosperity FPSO at Payara, Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block. Photo courtesy ExxonMobil
Offshore

ExxonMobil Guyana Acquires FPSO Prosperity

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the purchase of the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) Prosperity from SBM Offshore. The strategic acquisition, finalized ahead of schedule, marks a pivotal moment in Guyana’s...

16 mins ago
Total Views: 44
Cadeler jack-up vessel at an offshore wind farm
Offshore

Cadeler to Install 64 Giant Turbines for UK Offshore Wind Project

Cadeler A/S has announced a major contract win for the East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm project. The Danish company will provide transportation and installation services for both wind turbine...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 84
Hurricane Rafael Threatens Gulf’s Offshore Infrastructure—17% of Oil Production Already Shut In
Offshore

Hurricane Rafael Threatens Gulf’s Offshore Infrastructure—17% of Oil Production Already Shut In

As Cat 3 Hurricane Rafael barrels towards the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has activated its Hurricane Response Team to ensure the safety and...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 946
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,343 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.