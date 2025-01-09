gCaptain-logo
Shell's Whale platform in the Gulf of Mexico

Shell's newest asset in the GoM reaches first oil. Photo: Courtesy Shell

Shell’s Whale Makes Waves: Gulf of Mexico’s Newest Offshore Giant Goes Live

Mike Schuler
January 9, 2025

Shell has announced the successful startup of its newest floating production facility, Whale, in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, marking a significant advancement in offshore energy production.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in the Alaminos Canyon Block 773, is situated approximately 200 miles south of Houston and operating in more than 8,600 feet of water depth.

The Whale development represents a major achievement in deepwater engineering. Discovered in 2017, the Whale field features a semi-submersible production platform at a depth of more than 8,600 feet (2,600 metres), connecting 15 wells to the host through subsea infrastructure.

“Whale demonstrates our focus on driving more value with less emissions from our Upstream business as we deliver the energy people need today,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director.

The facility is expected to reach a peak production of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with recoverable resources estimated at 480 million boe. What sets Whale apart is its innovative design approach, replicating 99% of the hull design and 80% of the topsides from the successful Vito platform, a four-column semi-submersible host facility in the greater Mars Corridor.

In a notable achievement for offshore development efficiency, Whale reached first oil just 7.5 years after its 2017 discovery, despite facing a one-year delay due to COVID-related cash preservation measures.

The project showcases significant environmental improvements, featuring energy-efficient gas turbines and compression systems that result in approximately 30% lower greenhouse gas intensity over its lifecycle compared to the Vito facility. The advancement aligns with Shell’s position as the leading operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, where their oil production maintains one of the lowest GHG intensities globally.

The development is a joint venture between Shell Offshore Inc., holding a 60% operating interest, and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., which owns the remaining 40%.

gulf of mexico
gulf of mexico drilling
offshore oil and gas
shell

