Baltic Sea Cable Probe: Finnish Investigators Suspect Shadow Tanker ‘Eagle S’ Dragged Anchor for Over 60 Miles

Finnish authorities investigating damage to the critical Estlink2 undersea cable in the Baltic Sea suspect the Russian shadow fleet vessel Eagle S may have dragged its anchor for over 60 miles in a potential act of sabotage.

In a major development, authorities recovered an 11-ton anchor from the Gulf of Finland during a joint operation on January 6th. The massive anchor, measuring 4 meters in length and 2.5 meters in width, is believed to belong to the Russian tanker.

An anchor lifted from the Gulf of Finland. Photo: Finnish Police

Forensic analysis is now underway to confirm its origin and establish whether it played a role in severing the critical power link on Christmas Day.

“The anchor is undergoing a technical examination, including steps to confirm that it belongs to the tanker Eagle S,” said Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi of the National Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation has revealed alarming details, with underwater surveys showing the drag trace extending approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) along the seabed. The location where authorities discovered the anchor coincides with the spot where Finnish officials had previously instructed the Eagle S to raise its dragging anchor.

The presumed drop point of the anchor, showing drag marks. Photo: Finnish Border Guard

Lohi warned of the potential for more extensive damage, stating, “If the anchor only came loose during the hoisting, it is likely that the anchor could have caused further damage to the seabed infrastructure if the vessel had continued its journey.”

The incident has led Finland’s detention of the Eagle S. A damning port state control inspection completed this week revealed Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) inspectors identified 32 deficiencies aboard the vessel, with three serious enough to warrant detention. These critical issues included problems with fire safety systems, navigation equipment, and pump room ventilation.

The criminal investigation, led by the Helsinki Police Department with support from the Border Guard and Defence Forces, continues as authorities analyze technical data and evidence from the incident.