US East Coast Shipping Rates Expected to Cool After ILA-USMX Deal

A potentially devastating strike at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports has been averted following a tentative six-year agreement between port workers and maritime employers, bringing relief to an already strained supply chain.

The tentative six-year master contract agreement between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) comes just days before the critical January 15th deadline that would have shuttered ports from Maine to Texas.

The resolution arrives at a crucial moment for the shipping industry, which has already seen significant rate volatility. According to Xeneta, the ocean freight intelligence platform, spot rates from the Far East to the U.S. East Coast had surged 26% since mid-December, reaching USD 6,800 per FEU.

“The agreement between the ILA and USMX must be welcomed because a strike had the potential to be a supply chain and economic disaster,” noted Emily Stausbøll, Xeneta Senior Shipping Analyst.

The agreement addresses one of the most contentious issues in modern port operations – automation. The deal “establishes a framework for implementing technologies” while protecting current ILA jobs, according to a joint statement from both parties.

Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate a softening of spot rate growth on Far East to U.S. trades, offering a more optimistic outlook for shippers negotiating new long-term contracts. However, challenges remain, including ongoing Red Sea conflicts and potential U.S.-China trade tensions that could impact global shipping markets.

The agreement’s timing is particularly significant, coming during the transition between administrations. President-elect Trump, who is set to take office on January 20, 2025, has historically supported the ILA’s position, particularly regarding port automation concerns.