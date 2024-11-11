gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,338 members that receive our newsletter.

FILE PHOTO: An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in Alabama, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in Alabama, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

Quarter of U.S. Gulf Oil Production Remains Offline After Rafael

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 11, 2024

Hurricane Rafael may have fizzled out, but its lingering impact on Gulf oil and gas production continues.

After Hurricane Rafael roared through the Gulf of Mexico last week, more than a quarter of the region’s oil production remains offline as of Monday. While the storm dissipated into a remnant low on Sunday, its effects linger over Gulf energy operations, with offshore production and personnel still in partial shutdown mode.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reports that personnel remain evacuated from 23 production platforms—around 6.20% of the Gulf’s 371 manned platforms. Distinct from mobile drilling rigs, these production platforms are critical hubs for long-term oil and gas extraction, staying in place throughout a project’s lifespan and transporting energy directly to shore.

Rigs Remain Out of Action

In addition to production platforms, the storm’s impact is still keeping one non-dynamically positioned (DP) rig offline, which is 16.67% of the six such rigs currently active in the Gulf. Two DP rigs are also off location, a precautionary measure against the storm, which translates to 9.52% of the 21 DP rigs in the region. DP rigs differ from others by using thrusters and propellers to maintain position, making them more adaptable to quickly evade adverse weather while keeping personnel on board.

Production Remains Shut-In

According to data from offshore operator reports, around 25.69% of the Gulf’s daily oil output and 13.06% of natural gas production remain shut-in. Shutting down, or “shut-in,” is an industry-standard protocol to protect both personnel and the environment, ensuring safety valves beneath the ocean floor are closed to prevent accidental oil or gas release. This procedure often can be managed remotely, highlighting the operational foresight that characterizes the industry’s approach to severe weather.

What’s Next?:

BSEE’s Hurricane Response Team has been activated to monitor operators’ response and recovery activities. Offshore facilities will undergo inspections post-storm, with undamaged sites expected to return online soon after. However, any platforms that sustained damage could face delays as repairs are conducted. BSEE, in coordination with state and federal agencies, will maintain oversight until all operations are safely restored to pre-storm levels.

Tags:

hurricanes
u.s. gulf of mexico

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

offshore wind farm with vessel in foreground
Offshore

BOEM Completes Environmental Review for Massive SouthCoast Wind Project as Trump Threat Looms

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced the completion of the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed SouthCoast Wind Project, marking a crucial step towards the...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 150
An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo
Offshore

More Than A Quarter Of US Gulf Of Mexico Oil Output Offline

HOUSTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) – More than a quarter of crude oil production and nearly 17% of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was offline in the aftermath of...

November 9, 2024
Total Views: 1321
Hurricane Rafael: 22% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Shut-In
Offshore

Hurricane Rafael: 22% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Shut-In

As Hurricane Rafael sweeps through the Gulf of Mexico, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) is closely monitoring the impact on offshore oil and gas operations. According to...

November 7, 2024
Total Views: 701
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,338 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.