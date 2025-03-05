Equinor Makes Significant Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea’s Halten Area

Equinor and its partners have discovered gas and condensate in the Mistral Sør exploration well in the Norwegian Sea’s Halten area, marking another significant find in the region’s growing energy portfolio.

The discovery, estimated to contain between 19-44 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, will help strengthen Norway’s position as a key gas supplier to Europe.

“Norwegian gas is in high demand and is crucial to Europe’s energy security,” said Grete B. Haaland, Equinor’s senior vice president for Exploration & Production North. “This discovery was made in an area where gas infrastructure is already in place, and which we’re also continuing to develop.”

The Mistral Sør well, located in the Åsgard and Kristin area, sits north of Linnorm – the largest undeveloped gas discovery on the Norwegian continental shelf. The find adds to the region’s recent success, following a 2024 discovery in the Lavrans field, which is being tied back to the Kristin Sør field.

Technical details reveal that Well 6406/6-7 S encountered a 45-meter hydrocarbon column in the Garn Formation with favorable reservoir properties. The well reached a vertical depth of 4,024 meters below sea level in water depths of 256 meters.

The discovery’s commercial viability has been confirmed by licensees, who are evaluating potential tie-back options to existing infrastructure or joint development with other nearby discoveries.

Equinor Energy ASA operates the license with a 50% stake, while partners Okea and Pandion Energy hold 30% and 20% interests respectively. The license was awarded during APA 2020.

Following completion of operations, the Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig will relocate to commence drilling operations at the 15/8-G-4 Utgard location.