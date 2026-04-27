gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,540 members

Shipping Traffic Through Hormuz Remains Muted With No US-Iran Deal in Sight, Data Shows

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Shipping Traffic Through Hormuz Remains Muted With No US-Iran Deal in Sight, Data Shows

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 27, 2026

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – At least seven ships – mainly dry bulk vessels – have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, in line with muted activity in recent days, shipping data showed on Monday, while talks between Iran and the United States have stalled.

The vessels included ships leaving from Iraqi ports and one dry bulk vessel from an Iranian port, according to ship tracking data from Kpler and separate satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.

Shipping traffic passing through the crucial ?waterway at the entrance to the Gulf during an uneasy ceasefire between Washington and Tehran represents a fraction of the average 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28.

The U.S. Central Command has redirected 37 vessels since a blockade was imposed on Iran on April 13, the military said on April 25.

Six Iranian tankers returned to Iranian ports and sailed back through Hormuz in recent days with some 10.5 million barrels of oil, according to satellite analysis from TankerTrackers.com.

Around four million barrels of Iranian oil onboard tankers sailed through the U.S. blockade on April 24, according to separate satellite analysis from TankerTrackers.com.

(Reporting by Jonathan SaulEditing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz
US

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,540 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra
Shipping

Trump’s Hormuz Blockade Has Deepened A Historic Shipping Crisis

By Weilun Soon Apr 26, 2026 (Bloomberg) –In early April — after a month of disruption around one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints — US President Donald Trump wrote...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1610
Oil tanker HELGA is moored at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra
Shipping

Iran War Leaves Seafarers Stranded In The Gulf

By Saurabh Sharma NEW DELHI, April 24 (Reuters) – Ankit Yadav, a seafarer from India, has been stuck on a boat at an inland Iranian port for about 2-1/2 weeks, surviving with...

April 25, 2026
Total Views: 1362
Seizure of the Epaminondas vessel by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

Strait of Hormuz Remains Near-Empty With Just A Few Iran Ships Moving

By Prejula Prem and Julian Lee Apr 25, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The Strait of Hormuz remains largely empty of merchant ships, with only a few Tehran-linked vessels moving through the waterway, following...

April 25, 2026
Total Views: 803