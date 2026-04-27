Shipping Traffic Through Hormuz Remains Muted With No US-Iran Deal in Sight, Data Shows

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) – At least seven ships – mainly dry bulk vessels – have crossed the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, in line with muted activity in recent days, shipping data showed on Monday, while talks between Iran and the United States have stalled.

The vessels included ships leaving from Iraqi ports and one dry bulk vessel from an Iranian port, according to ship tracking data from Kpler and separate satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax.

Shipping traffic passing through the crucial ?waterway at the entrance to the Gulf during an uneasy ceasefire between Washington and Tehran represents a fraction of the average 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28.

The U.S. Central Command has redirected 37 vessels since a blockade was imposed on Iran on April 13, the military said on April 25.

Six Iranian tankers returned to Iranian ports and sailed back through Hormuz in recent days with some 10.5 million barrels of oil, according to satellite analysis from TankerTrackers.com.

Around four million barrels of Iranian oil onboard tankers sailed through the U.S. blockade on April 24, according to separate satellite analysis from TankerTrackers.com.

(Reporting by Jonathan SaulEditing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum)

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