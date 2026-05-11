Aramco Ramped East-West Pipeline to Maximum as Hormuz Shipping Crisis Deepened

Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco says the Strait of Hormuz disruption has become a stark reminder of how dependent the global economy remains on reliable energy supplies, with the company revealing it ramped its East-West Pipeline to maximum capacity during the crisis to keep crude flowing to global markets.

In its first-quarter 2026 earnings release published Sunday, Aramco said its 1,200-kilometer East-West Pipeline reached its full capacity of 7 million barrels per day during the quarter, allowing the company to reroute exports away from the Persian Gulf and continue shipments via Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

“Recent events have clearly demonstrated the vital contribution of oil and gas to energy security and the global economy, and are a stark reminder that reliable energy supply is critical,” Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in the earnings statement.

The comments represent one of the clearest acknowledgements yet from a major Gulf producer about the scale of disruption caused by the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis, which has severely impacted commercial shipping and energy flows since late February.

Aramco said the East-West Pipeline “proved itself to be a critical supply artery,” helping mitigate what the company described as a “global energy shock” while providing relief to customers affected by shipping constraints in the Strait of Hormuz.

The company also disclosed it activated contingency plans developed through decades of scenario planning, rerouting crude volumes through alternative export routes while relying heavily on domestic and international storage infrastructure.

In its interim report, Aramco said geopolitical developments in the Middle East “significantly impacted global energy markets and constrained the flow of supply,” increasing crude price volatility and forcing the company to rapidly implement continuity measures.

“Despite impacts to certain Aramco facilities and ongoing regional instability,” the company said the disruption did not materially affect its overall financial position or cash flow.

A separate investor presentation accompanying the earnings highlighted the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia’s westbound export infrastructure. Aramco said the East-West system enabled crude and refined product exports to continue via the Red Sea, including routes through the SUMED pipeline and Suez Canal as alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz.

The company emphasized that its ability to maintain exports stemmed from “multi-decade, forward-thinking investments in flexible infrastructure,” adding that it leveraged underground natural gas storage and extensive logistics planning to respond to the crisis.

Aramco also warned the market remains tight. In its investor materials, the company estimated cumulative liquids supply losses linked to the Hormuz disruption had exceeded 1 billion barrels since the conflict began, even after rerouted exports and inventory draws helped offset part of the shortfall.

The presentation said the supply shock was hitting “an already tight market with limited inventory,” while refining margins and physical fuel market tightness strengthened globally.

The disclosures come as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted despite diplomatic efforts and limited escorted transit operations. The waterway typically handles roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and a major share of LNG exports.

Aramco reported adjusted net income of $33.6 billion for the first quarter, up from $26.6 billion a year earlier, aided by higher oil prices and stronger refining margins during the disruption.