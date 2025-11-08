Shipping Firm CMA CGM Says It Will Continue Services In Mali

By Baudelaire Mieu and Katarina Höije

Nov 7, 2025 (Bloomberg) –CMA CGM SA, a major global shipping firm, said it will continue operations in Mali, which is grappling with disruptions caused by militants.

The late Friday statement from CMA CGM followed a meeting with Malian authorities amid worsening security conditions and fuel shortages.

Earlier, CMA CGM and rival MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA had indicated a suspension of services due to the deteriorating backdrop.

The landlocked West African nation is serviced through ports in neighboring countries, with the last transport stage carried out by road. But the shippers maintain responsibility across the entire stretch, until delivery in Mali.

In recent weeks, jihadists linked to al-Qaeda have been targeting truckers, especially those carrying fuel into the country. This has caused a fuel shortage and prompted the shipping companies to suspend road transport, they said in separate statements this week.

Mali is a major African exporter of gold and cotton, and relies heavily on imports for everything from grain to equipment.

