gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,050 members

CMA CGM ship at sea

Photo courtesy CMA CGM

Shipping Firm CMA CGM Says It Will Continue Services In Mali

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 8, 2025

By Baudelaire Mieu and Katarina Höije

Nov 7, 2025 (Bloomberg) –CMA CGM SA, a major global shipping firm, said it will continue operations in Mali, which is grappling with disruptions caused by militants.

The late Friday statement from CMA CGM followed a meeting with Malian authorities amid worsening security conditions and fuel shortages.

Earlier, CMA CGM and rival MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA had indicated a suspension of services due to the deteriorating backdrop.

The landlocked West African nation is serviced through ports in neighboring countries, with the last transport stage carried out by road. But the shippers maintain responsibility across the entire stretch, until delivery in Mali. 

In recent weeks, jihadists linked to al-Qaeda have been targeting truckers, especially those carrying fuel into the country. This has caused a fuel shortage and prompted the shipping companies to suspend road transport, they said in separate statements this week.

Mali is a major African exporter of gold and cotton, and relies heavily on imports for everything from grain to equipment.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

CMA CGM
cma shipping
west africa
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,050 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The oil tanker Minerva Virgo, docked at the oil terminal, is seen after leaving a Russian port around the time that nation invaded Ukraine in late February. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/File Photo
Shipping

US Grants Hungary Exemption On Russia Sanctions

By Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The United States has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions for using Russian oil and gas, a White House...

30 minutes ago
Total Views: 46
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
News

Industry Divided on USTR’s China Port Fee Suspension

As the U.S. Trade Representative moves forward with a one-year suspension of port fees targeting China’s maritime dominance, stakeholders across the shipping and shipbuilding sectors are voicing sharply contrasting views...

21 hours ago
Total Views: 621
Containers are seen on the Maersk's Triple-E giant container ship Majestic Maersk, one of the world's largest container ships, next to cranes at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain January 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Shipping

Maersk Containership Anchored Off Charleston After Cargo Fire

The 4,258 TEU containership Laust Maersk is anchored outside the Port of Charleston following a cargo hold fire incident that occurred while en route from Charleston to Cartagena, Colombia. On...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 1753