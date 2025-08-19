Shippers File Fresh Federal Maritime Commission Complaints

By Alexander Whiteman (The Loastar) –

More shippers have lodged complaints with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), with DB Schenker USA and Wallenius Wilhelmsen (WW) the latest operators ‘in the dock’.

The filings continue a busy summer for the FMC, which recently presided over two of the largest claims it had ever received, with Ocean Network Express (ONE) on the hook for $18.1m, and Yang Mang facing a $14.7m suit.

Collectively, the damages being sought from DB Schenker USA and WW barely scrape the sides of the ONE and Yang Ming claims, coming in at a little under $400,000, but they mark something of a rarity in that they concern post-pandemic era incidents.

Worldwide Nexus Logistics’ claim against WW concerns ro-ro cargo from the US to Chile, via Peru, that was seized by Peruvian authorities at the tail end of 2023 due to an absence of correct cargo documentation.

The claimant asserts that “[Wallenius Wilhelmsen] was responsible for submitting all required in-transit documentation, including the Peruvian cargo manifest”, adding that the carrier’s failure to do so resulted in the cargo’s seizure.

“It has failed to provide a substantive response, compensation, or justification. Furthermore, it initially acknowledged responsibility for the documentation failure and offered a settlement to compensate for the loss of cargo.

“However, it subsequently and unilaterally withdrew its settlement offer without justification or explanation. This action, following our reliance on the offer and efforts to resolve the matter amicably, demonstrates further bad faith,” the logistics company added.

With the cargo in Peruvian detention since the seizure in December 2023, Worldwide Nexus is requesting the FMC orders reparation of $240,900 to cover the value of the goods, shipping costs “and consequential damages”.

International Wood Group (IWG) is seeking a claim against NVOCC DB Schenker USA for five bookings moved between 2024 and 2025, the most recent in March, each concerning document handling that led to delays and additional costs for the shipper.

In reference to one booking, IWG said: “[DB Schenker USA] repeatedly issued inaccurate shipping documents including bills of lading, certificates of origin, packing lists, and commercial invoices despite receiving clear corrections.”

Continuing the theme, for another booking, the shipper noted: “[DB Schenker USA] issued a bill of lading with incorrect gross weight figures, disregarding the final invoice and packing list provided.

The damages sought surpass $168,959, with IWG also requesting the FMC imposes a stipulation that the NVOCC “implement corrective internal policies for proper documentation handling, customer communication, and regulatory compliance”.

Subscribe for Daily Maritime Insights Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update — trusted by our 108,468 members