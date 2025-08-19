gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,468 members

Moxie Media Launches Free Training Resource to Help Families Support Their Mariners While at Sea

Moxie Media Launches Free Training Resource to Help Families Support Their Mariners While at Sea

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
August 19, 2025

Moxie Media has released Supporting Your Mariner’s Mental Health: A Guide for Loved Ones, a free online training program that helps families and friends support the mental well-being of mariners.

This new program pairs with Moxie Media’s Mariner Mental Health: Wellness on the Water, which equips mariners with practical tools for recognizing stress, building resilience, and supporting their crewmates at sea. Together, these companion programs offer a comprehensive training package that addresses both sides of the maritime experience, including life on board and life at home.

“Mariners face long separations, isolation, and high-pressure environments, but they do not experience those challenges alone,” said Martin Glenday, President of Moxie Media, “Families and loved ones play an essential role in their well-being, and this new course gives them guidance and strategies to strengthen that support. Supporting mariners means supporting the people who stand behind them.

Supporting Your Mariner’s Mental Health: A Guide for Loved Ones guides participants through real-world scenarios that reflect the stages of a mariner’s journey: preparing for departure, maintaining communication during a hitch, and reconnecting after returning home. Each module includes practical advice, interactive examples, and tips on strengthening relationships, managing stress, and keeping communication open.

By offering this resource free of charge, Moxie Media aims to broaden access to mental health support throughout the maritime community. Families and mariners alike are encouraged to take part in this training, which underscores that safety and well-being at sea start with strong connections at home.

For more information or to access the free training, visit www.marinersupport.moxielearning.com.

About Moxie Media

With nearly 40 years of experience in multimedia safety training, Moxie Media delivers expert safety, security, and compliance programs for the maritime industry and other highly regulated sectors. Our practical, engaging, and accessible courses not only help organizations meet regulatory requirements but also promote safer, healthier, and more resilient workplaces.

Tags:

moxiemedia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,468 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Thordon Bearings appoints Progreen as exclusive distributor in Azerbaijan
Press Releases

Thordon Bearings appoints Progreen as exclusive distributor in Azerbaijan

Thordon Bearings Inc., a global leader in water-lubricated and grease-free bearing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Progreen as its exclusive distributor for Azerbaijan. The formal arrangement strengthens...

August 18, 2025
Total Views: 89
ABB integrates multi-megawatt marine fuel cell system for the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell superyacht
Press Releases

ABB integrates multi-megawatt marine fuel cell system for the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell superyacht

ABB has integrated a comprehensive scope of technologies onboard Feadship Breakthrough. The vessel was constructed by Dutch high-end yacht builder Feadship. Launched in May 2025, the privately-owned 118.8-meter yacht will...

August 14, 2025
Total Views: 512
The Trust For Governors Island Debuts New Hybrid Electric Ferry: The Harbor Charger
Press Releases

The Trust For Governors Island Debuts New Hybrid Electric Ferry: The Harbor Charger

The Trust for Gov­er­nors Island unveiled today its new hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry, the Har­bor Charg­er, the first of its kind in New York State and a wel­come addi­tion to the Trust’s exist­ing...

August 12, 2025
Total Views: 519