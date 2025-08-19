Moxie Media Launches Free Training Resource to Help Families Support Their Mariners While at Sea

Moxie Media has released Supporting Your Mariner’s Mental Health: A Guide for Loved Ones, a free online training program that helps families and friends support the mental well-being of mariners.

This new program pairs with Moxie Media’s Mariner Mental Health: Wellness on the Water, which equips mariners with practical tools for recognizing stress, building resilience, and supporting their crewmates at sea. Together, these companion programs offer a comprehensive training package that addresses both sides of the maritime experience, including life on board and life at home.

“Mariners face long separations, isolation, and high-pressure environments, but they do not experience those challenges alone,” said Martin Glenday, President of Moxie Media, “Families and loved ones play an essential role in their well-being, and this new course gives them guidance and strategies to strengthen that support. Supporting mariners means supporting the people who stand behind them.”

Supporting Your Mariner’s Mental Health: A Guide for Loved Ones guides participants through real-world scenarios that reflect the stages of a mariner’s journey: preparing for departure, maintaining communication during a hitch, and reconnecting after returning home. Each module includes practical advice, interactive examples, and tips on strengthening relationships, managing stress, and keeping communication open.

By offering this resource free of charge, Moxie Media aims to broaden access to mental health support throughout the maritime community. Families and mariners alike are encouraged to take part in this training, which underscores that safety and well-being at sea start with strong connections at home.

For more information or to access the free training, visit www. marinersupport. moxielearning. com .

