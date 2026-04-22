Ship Seizures Mark New Phase in Iran’s De Facto Control of Hormuz

Iran’s reported seizure of two merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday may mark a significant shift in the crisis gripping one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, signaling a move from implied control over commercial traffic toward overt enforcement.

The escalation came less than a day after President Donald Trump extended a conditional ceasefire with Iran while maintaining a U.S. naval blockade, underscoring how rapidly competing pressure campaigns by Washington and Tehran are colliding at sea.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), two separate attacks on merchant vessels were reported within hours in and around the Strait.

In one incident, a master aboard an outbound cargo ship about eight nautical miles west of Iran reported coming under fire and being forced to stop in the water. The crew was reported safe, with no damage initially reported.

In a second and more serious incident, a container ship transiting roughly 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman reported being approached by an IRGC gunboat that opened fire without radio challenge, causing heavy damage to the bridge. All crew were reported safe.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency later reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had seized two vessels — the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and Liberia-flagged Epaminondas — alleging they were operating without required permits and tampering with navigation systems. The IRGC reportedly warned any disruption to “order and safety” in the Strait would be treated as a “red line.”

If confirmed, the seizures would mark the first by Iran since the conflict began.

A third vessel reportedly came under fire but resumed sailing.

The incidents may mark a significant hardening of Iran’s increasingly visible control over transits through Hormuz, where commercial movements in recent weeks have already operated under what many in shipping describe as a de facto permission regime involving routing controls, coordination requirements, and transit approvals through Tehran-designated corridors.

Wednesday’s reported seizures suggest that system may now be shifting from managed control toward direct enforcement — a potentially consequential turn for commercial shipping.

The move also comes as U.S. maritime pressure has intensified, reinforcing what is increasingly becoming a two-sided blockade. At least two U.S. interdictions have now been confirmed since the conflict began, including Sunday’s seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship reportedly bound for Bandar Abbas and Tuesday’s boarding of the sanctioned tanker Tifani in the Bay of Bengal. Alongside reports of dozens of redirections and challenges involving Iranian-linked ships, the actions underscore that merchant shipping is navigating pressure from both Washington and Tehran.

For weeks, the gap between political claims that Hormuz is “open” and the operational reality at sea has continued to widen. Limited traffic, selective passage, overlapping U.S. interdictions and Iranian oversight have transformed the waterway into a contested corridor rather than a normal commercial sea lane.

At the same time, the latest data suggest both the reach — and limits — of enforcement are becoming clearer. TankerTrackers says six tankers have now been interdicted, redirected or boarded by U.S. naval or Coast Guard forces in connection with sanctions enforcement, while the Financial Times, citing Vortexa, reported at least 34 tankers linked to Iran have bypassed the U.S. blockade since it began.

In a further escalation, Iranian media linked to the IRGC warned of the strategic vulnerability of the seven major submarine internet cables crossing the Strait of Hormuz, reportedly describing them as “pressure points” alongside ports, shipping lanes and energy infrastructure.

Any credible threat to those cables would push the confrontation into a broader multi-domain crisis, extending risks beyond maritime trade into critical communications and financial infrastructure across the Gulf.

For shipping markets, the immediate question is whether Wednesday’s events prove an isolated escalation, or signal the emergence of a more formalized Iranian enforcement posture inside Hormuz. If the latter, the crisis may be entering a new phase.