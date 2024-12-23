gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,792 members that receive our newsletter.

port of shanghai yangshan at dusk

Photo: fuyu liu/Shutterstock

Shanghai Becomes First Port to Handle Over 50 Million TEUs

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
December 23, 2024

The Port of Shanghai has become first port in the world to handle over 50 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in annual container throughput, Xinhua reported on Monday.

The new record extends Shanghai Ports’ 14-year reign as the busiest port in container shipping and reflects China’s growing influence in global trade.

Shanghai Port’s extensive network spans 350 international routes connecting to more than 700 ports across 200+ countries and regions.

An official at Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG), which oversees all public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, explained that the volume growth stems from both increased export containers and higher numbers of international transfers and ship-to-ship operations. Ship-to-ship transfers at the port are projected to reach a record 60 percent in 2024, the official said.

The report also showcased how the port’s efficiency has been dramatically enhanced through the use of technology, particularly with the 2017 launch of the Yangshan phase IV automated terminal, which increased efficiency by 30% while reducing workforce requirements by 70%.

Looking ahead, the port is embracing green initiatives, partnering with Los Angeles and Hamburg ports to develop eco-friendly shipping corridors.

SIPG energy manager Luo Wenbin revealed ambitious plans to transform Shanghai into a “green energy fueling center,” targeting significant expansion in LNG and green methanol capacity by 2030.

Tags:

China
Container Shipping
port of shanghai

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Containership at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

US Container Imports Continue ‘Unusually Strong’ Streak

U.S. container ports recorded their fourteenth consecutive month of growth in November, with inbound volumes surging 13.1% year-over-year across the nation’s ten largest ports, according to the latest report from...

December 20, 2024
Total Views: 1168
APM Terminals Medport Tangier aerial
Ports

APM Terminals Completes Major Expansion in Tangier

APM Terminals has completed the final phase of its ambitious expansion project at MedPort Tangier, adding 2 million TEU capacity to solidify its position as one of the world’s most...

December 20, 2024
Total Views: 1146
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

Port of Long Beach on Track to Smash Cargo Record in 2024

The Port of Long Beach is poised to shatter its annual cargo record in 2024, projecting 9.6 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) by year’s end. This achievement would eclipse the...

December 17, 2024
Total Views: 1163
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,792 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.