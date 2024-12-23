Shanghai Becomes First Port to Handle Over 50 Million TEUs

The Port of Shanghai has become first port in the world to handle over 50 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in annual container throughput, Xinhua reported on Monday.

The new record extends Shanghai Ports’ 14-year reign as the busiest port in container shipping and reflects China’s growing influence in global trade.

Shanghai Port’s extensive network spans 350 international routes connecting to more than 700 ports across 200+ countries and regions.

An official at Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG), which oversees all public terminals in the Port of Shanghai, explained that the volume growth stems from both increased export containers and higher numbers of international transfers and ship-to-ship operations. Ship-to-ship transfers at the port are projected to reach a record 60 percent in 2024, the official said.

The report also showcased how the port’s efficiency has been dramatically enhanced through the use of technology, particularly with the 2017 launch of the Yangshan phase IV automated terminal, which increased efficiency by 30% while reducing workforce requirements by 70%.

Looking ahead, the port is embracing green initiatives, partnering with Los Angeles and Hamburg ports to develop eco-friendly shipping corridors.

SIPG energy manager Luo Wenbin revealed ambitious plans to transform Shanghai into a “green energy fueling center,” targeting significant expansion in LNG and green methanol capacity by 2030.