Seven Kidnapped from Containership Off Gabon – Report

File Photo: MarineTraffic.com/Andrew Mackinnon

Seven seafarers have been kidnapped from a container ship off the coast of Gabon in the Gulf of Guinea.

Dryad Maritime reported with high confidence on Sunday that the MSC Talia F had come under attack approximately 52 nautical miles from Port Libreville resulting in the kidnapping of seven crew members.

The Portuguese-flagged ship was reportedly underway from Lome to Port Libreville when the attack took place. The ship is believed to have a crew consisting of 17 Ukranian nationals.

Dryad notes that the incident is believed to be the first in the area so far this year.