Port of Savannah TEU Volumes Up 17 Percent in February

Photo: Georgia Ports Authority’s Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal, Tuesday, March, 12, 2019. Photo: GPA Photo/Stephen B. Morton

The Port of Savannah recorded a sharp increase in container volumes in February although it expects March numbers to dip due to impacts from COVID-19.

On Monday, the Port of Savannah reported handling 364,405 TEUs last month, up 17 percent compared to February 2019.

The Port of Savannah is the United States third busiest port for containerized trade. As of Monday, all terminals at the Port of Savannah remain open for business, with normal vessel operations, terminal services, and Monday-Friday truck gate hours.

For the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019 to date, the GPA’s Port of Savannah Garden City Terminal has handled 3.1 million TEUs, up 4 percent.

“We are thankful for the confidence our customers continue to show in Georgia’s reliable transportation networks, amid such uncertainty in the market,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “The strong fundamentals at the deepwater ports of Savannah and Brunswick have fueled powerful expansions in our cargo volumes and market share; they will also help us to weather the current storm related to COVID-19 disruptions.”

The Port of Savannah’s numbers bucked the trend seen by U.S. west coast ports which saw container volumes decline in February.

The Port of Savannah moved 4.6 million TEUs in Calendar Year 2019, an increase of nearly 250,000 TEUs (5.6 percent) compared to the previous year.

This month, the Port of Savannah received three additional ship-to-shore cranes, bringing Garden City Terminal’s total fleet to 36.



