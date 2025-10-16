Service Boat Capsizes Near Scorpio-Managed Tanker Off Mozambique, Seven Missing

A service boat carrying crew members capsized alongside the Scorpio-managed oil/chemical tanker Sea Quest at the outer anchorage of Beira, Mozambique on Thursday, leaving seven people missing and multiple casualties.

The incident occurred as the service boat was transporting oncoming crew to the Sea Quest (IMO 9629940), which is managed by Scorpio Marine Management (India). Of the 21 passengers and crew aboard the service boat, 14 were recovered from the water immediately following the capsizing.

“Seven persons, including 5 on signing crew, remain missing,” according to Scorpio Marine Management. “MRCC has been alerted, and the Sea Quest, along with other ships and marine assets in the area, are assisting in the search and rescue operation.”

Three of the recovered individuals are receiving medical attention aboard the Sea Quest, with arrangements underway for additional medical support.

Scorpio Marine Management stated it is “in contact with the families of the crew members, as well as with relevant authorities, as search and rescue operations continue.”

The company indicated that updates will be provided as more information becomes available and promised “a full investigation into the cause of the incident will be undertaken.”

Scorpio Marine Management, part of Scorpio group, is a leading service provider in the shipping industry, operating worldwide with a focus on safety, reliability, and sustainability. The company provides full technical and commercial ship services and expert crewing across its fleet.