Seafarer Happiness Index Shows First Decline in 2024, Port Access Restrictions Key Concern

The Mission to Seafarers’ latest Seafarers Happiness Index reveals a decline in seafarer satisfaction to 6.91 in Q4 2024, down from 7.16 in Q3, marking the first downturn in four quarters.

The quarterly survey, conducted in partnership with Idwal and NorthStandard, highlights restrictive port policies as a major factor impacting crew welfare. Seafarers report increasing frustration with limited shore access, poor facilities, and inadequate transport options, contributing to heightened mental strain.

Other significant challenges include unreliable onboard Wi-Fi connectivity, despite promises of free access, which further intensifies isolation among crew members. The survey also reveals growing concerns over stagnant wages amid rising living costs, while workload and fatigue continue to be pressing issues due to long hours and increasing administrative duties.

“Shore leave is not a luxury but a vital opportunity for rest and mental recovery for seafarers,” said Ben Bailey, Director of Programme at The Mission to Seafarers.

Thom Herbert, Idwal Crew Welfare Advocate, emphasized the urgency of the situation: “The Q4 2024 report is again a stark reminder of the persistent challenges facing seafarers today. Despite pockets of progress, the decline in overall happiness, especially related to shore leave and connectivity, underscores the urgent need for industry-wide reforms”.

The Mission to Seafarers, operating in over 200 ports across 50 countries, continues to provide support to 1.89 million seafarers through its global network of chaplains, staff, and volunteers.

