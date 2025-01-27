gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,787 members that receive our newsletter.

NYK Group Launches CO2 Removal Initiative, Targets 100,000-Ton Emissions Cut by 2030

The logo of Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen (NYK Line) is seen on a container straddle carrier at a dock in Tokyo August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

NYK Group Launches CO2 Removal Initiative, Targets 100,000-Ton Emissions Cut by 2030

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 27, 2025

Japanese shipping giant NYK Group announced today its strategic implementation of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology as part of its comprehensive plan to reduce Scope 1 emissions.

The initiative, detailed in a newly released position paper, aligns with NYK’s broader decarbonization strategy unveiled in November 2023, which sets an ambitious target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

While NYK emphasizes that its primary focus remains on maximizing energy efficiency and transitioning to next-generation fuels, the company recognizes CDR as a crucial tool for addressing unavoidable residual emissions.

“Since CDR technology and rules are still in their infancy, global regulations and frameworks are essential to promote its use,” states the position paper.

The company plans to begin procuring CDR credits in fiscal 2025, specifically targeting “removal” credits rather than reduction or avoidance alternatives. This strategic approach aims to retire 100,000 tons of emissions by 2030.

NYK acknowledges particular challenges in securing sufficient CDR credits for hard-to-abate sectors like shipping. The company will utilize CDR specifically for emissions that cannot be eliminated through conventional reduction methods.

The initiative follows the company’s previously released NYK Group Decarbonization Story (NDS) and its subsequent Progress Report 2024, which outline specific initiatives and transition plans toward achieving the 2050 net-zero goal.

For technical implementation, NYK will specifically employ CDR techniques that focus on removing CO2 directly from the atmosphere, with credits representing tradeable environmental values based on the amount of CO2 reduced.

Tags:

decarbonization
NYK

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

Russia’s Ust-Luga Oil Exports Fall to 4-year Lows in January

Russia's Ust-Luga port cut its oil loadings by half of its capacity in January to a four-year low partly due to technical issues on Transneft's pipeline system, according to traders.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 236
bow
Shipping

Baltic Index Falls to Near Two-Year Low on Weaker Vessel Rates

Jan 27 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, dropped to a 23-month low on Monday following a decline in rates across...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 184
French frigate escort. Photo: EUNAVFOR
Shipping

Red Sea Crisis Pushes Shipping Stores and Spares Costs Higher

The maritime industry has experienced mounting cost pressures in the past year as vessels reroute around Africa due to Red Sea security concerns. Shipping industry analysts at Drewry report that...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 435
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,787 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.